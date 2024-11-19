Home > Television > The Voice Mor Ilderton Has Left Season 26 of 'The Voice' — What to Know About His Departure Mor Ilderton has unexpectedly left Season 26 of 'The Voice.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 19 2024, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: NBC

Season 26 of The Voice is losing contestants left and right! First, we said goodbye to Tanner Frick, who left Michael Bublé's team after rehearsals for the Knockouts. Now, it's time to bid farewell to Mor Ilderton.

Article continues below advertisement

During the November 18 episode, Gwen Stefani informed Sting, her team's Mega Mentor, that Mor had exited the competition. Here's what we know about his departure from the singing show.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Mor Ilderton leave 'The Voice'?

While introducing her team's contestants for the upcoming Knockouts to Mega Mentor Sting, the "Sweet Escape" vocalist shared that Mor Ilderton had left the competition. "We had Mor, who I stole, but he had to go home, so it's just gonna be the two of them," Gwen explained to the "Roxanne" singer.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a representative for the hit show confirmed there was no further information available about Mor's departure. So, for now, the reason behind his exit remains unclear, but we'll be sure to keep you updated as new details emerge.

Article continues below advertisement

WDYMM MOR LEFT THE VOICE #TheVoice — Juliw (@catchingwoo) November 19, 2024

In the meantime, it's worth noting that just a week before his departure, Mor announced on social media that his new single, "Stranger," will be released on November 22. This raises the possibility that his decision to leave The Voice may be tied to his desire to focus on his solo music career.

Article continues below advertisement

Georga Starnes claimed Mor was kicked off for being racist.

However, rumors circulating on The Voice subreddit suggest that Mor Ilderton may have been removed from the competition due to allegations of posting or saying a racist message. While this information has not been officially confirmed, it has sparked considerable discussion online. In fact, fellow contestant Georgia Starnes shared multiple Instagram Stories where she accused Mor of making racist remarks, further fueling speculation about his exit.

In one Instagram Story, she seemingly shared a photo of Mor and wrote over it, saying, "This guy is a straight-up racist. It makes my blood boil watching him on TV interacting with these coaches. Little do they know, he's a piece of s--t and he made up the most disgusting song I've ever heard in my life, saying the N-work, saying he would curb stomp Black people. He's a f--king loser. I will never support him and if you guys support him, that's your problem.

Article continues below advertisement

"And guess what? Rumors got around. I didn't snitch, but you send your friends to go to comment on my TikTok," she added. "You're a nobody, and you don't deserve to be in the music industry, which is literally founded by Black people who you obviously don't respect. You literally got kicked off the show and that's your problem. F--k you, bye."

Article continues below advertisement

Georgia shared another Instagram Story, writing, "And the fact that you didn't take accountability and went home saying someone snitched on you instead of owning up to writing a vulgar song about hate-criming Black people. You're just sorry you got caught and I heard it with my own ears." She wrapped up the post by tagging Mor's official Instagram page.