The 'Team Fortress 2' Soldier Voice Actor Rick May Has Passed Away

As the novel coronavirus pandemic rages on, it, unfortunately, continues to claim additional victims. This time, a beloved member of the gaming community has been lost to the illness COVID-19, an occasion which has many players across the internet in mourning.

On Monday, April 13, acting teacher and video game voice actor Rick May passed way, as reported by Seattle's Rekindle School . He left behind a massive legacy, as evidenced by the multiple fans sharing their feelings on social media.

This was a very unexpected passing for the video game and theater community, where May had a lasting influence that will remain long after his passing, especially in the hearts of his dedicated fans around the world. Here's everything you need to know about what happened to Team Fortress 2 voice actor Rick May and his unfortunate passing, which has left a major hole in the video game and entertainment industry as we know it.

What happened to 'Team Fortress 2' voice actor Rick May?

Voice actor Rick May passed away from complications due to the novel coronavirus at the age of 79. Before contracting the respiratory illness COVID-19, May had suffered a stroke earlier this year.

He had spent much of his time in rehabilitation at a local nursing home, but ended up being infected with coronavirus while there. He was later moved to Seattle's Swedish Medical Center when he worsened, but unfortunately ended up dying there before he could fully recover from his comorbidities.

When May passed away, the Rekindle School, where he had been teaching classes, shared a list of just some of his impressive achievements throughout his acting career. In addition to playing Team Fortress 2's Soldier and Star Fox 64's Peppy Hare and Andross, he had roles in games like Sly 3 and Age of Empires 2. He was a well-known voice in the gaming community because of these contributions, but his list of theater roles was especially impressive.

Source: Rekindle School

May appeared in "over 300 shows," according to the Rekindle school, including Tevye in Fiddler On the Roof, Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, Ben Franklin in 1776, Teddy in Arsenic and Old Lace, Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened On the Way To the Forum, W. O. Gant in Look Homeward, Angel, Oscar in The Odd Couple, Weller in The Gin Game, Sid in Take Me Along, and Drummond in Inherit the Wind. His favorite role was Matthew the Storyteller in Cotton Patch Gospel.

"Rick was a wonderful teacher whose classes and students meant the world to him. He’ll be deeply missed," the message from the Rekindle School obituary stated.