What Happened to Abraham Villa? The Young Mexican Influencer Addresses Video Leaks on Twitter What happened to Abraham Villa? The popular Mexican influencer faces severe consequences over video leaks on Twitter, but fans show their support. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Aug. 31 2023, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

When you live your life one TikTok or livestream at a time, your past may inevitably come back to haunt you. We live in an age where folks leave an enormous digital footprint with their social media presence without truly realizing how much of their personal lives ends up being put on display. Old tweets can damage reputations and that offensive picture you may have forgotten you'd taken may have lasting consequences on your present. Unfortunately, Abraham Villa finds himself in that boat.

In case you aren't aware, Abraham Villa is a popular influencer based in Mexico. The 19-year-old social media personality posts plenty of TikToks about life updates, Mexican landscapes, and taking care of his animals. As of this writing, he currently has over 2.4 million followers with 36 million likes across his videos. But while he's enjoyed immense popularity on TikTok, he recently posted about a very serious topic. What happened to Abraham Villa? Here's what we know so far.

What happened to Abraham Villa? The influencer addresses controversy.

If his TikToks are any indication, Abraham had a pretty good summer at first. In late July 2023, he posted a TikTok celebrating his official graduation from high school. Later in early August, he posted about his stormy but eventful first day at college, where he received a scholarship to study nursing. Unfortunately, that all came crashing down just a couple of weeks later.

On Aug. 30, Abraham posted a lengthy video. In the six-and-a-half-minute TikTok, Abraham tearfully addresses some controversial videos that were leaked a short while before his statement. These have been making the rounds throughout the final days of the month. He tearfully explains that because of these videos, he has lost his scholarship. He also admits that he's been suffering from anxiety due to the leaks.

@soyabrahamvilla Perdóname si soy yo el de esas fotos algún día tenían que saber 😭 ♬ sonido original - Abraham villa

Inappropriate video of Abraham were posted onto Twitter.

The videos in question refer to some inappropriate footage of Abraham that was leaked onto Twitter. According to Abraham, he began his career in social media when he was 17 and was even "forced" to record these videos to make a living for himself and his sister after their mother passed and their father left them. Despite the controversy, Abraham has expressed his desire to move forward. On Instagram, he wrote, "My past is not going to destroy my future." He also stated that even without the scholarship, he is going to continue studying to be a nurse.

Interestingly enough, Abraham has been met with an outpouring of support from his fans. On his TikTok statement, one person comments "don't feel bad. We are not perfect and you have a sister to feed." Another person commented, "This poor boy has lived through atrocities at a young age. He doesn't deserve people's judgement."