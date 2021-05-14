[SPOILER]'s Fate Is Meant to Be Ambiguous in the 'Mom' Finale

After eight whole seasons, it's time for us to say goodbye to Mom . The show that shined an important light on motherhood, addiction, and recovery, abruptly came to an end tonight, even though that wasn't exactly planned. Executive producer Chuck Lorre shared that Mom ending like this was "not something we wanted."

He continued, per USA Today , "It was heartbreaking, because I think everyone involved felt that there were so many more stories to tell, that we had a perfect ensemble and a show that, as much as it's funny, was meaningful." Fans are grieving the end of Mom, with one fan writing, "LOVE this show & will miss it A LOT. All the cast, every last one of them did a superb job. The producers, Actors, Writers, Directors should be ALL PROUD."

While all fans are upset about the show coming to a close, many are also confused about what ends up happening to Adam. Can we talk about that for a second?

What happened to Adam in 'Mom'? He has lung cancer.

Bonnie learns that her husband Adam has lung cancer. An event like this is extremely triggering for an alcoholic, and it's a true testament to Bonnie's character growth when she handles the news without relapsing. She tells Adam that they'll get through this together, and she keeps the prognosis to herself. It's not known what will happen to Adam, and his fate was written that way on purpose — because life isn't always kind. And in real life, we don't know what happens next.

Source: CBS

Co-creator Gemma Baker explains, "For this show, it didn’t feel accurate to wrap everything up with a happy ending, or tie it up all in a bow. That’s not life how works. In recovery, people have to face life on life’s terms. Some of the things that our characters are going to face are going to be happy and joyful, and some of them are going to be terrible, but they’re going to be able to face those things together."

She continued, addressing the fact that Bonnie handled the news extremely well, and this is really important for her character development: "There have been a lot of characters in sobriety, in other shows and films, where the minute there was a crisis, that character relapsed. Showing Bonnie facing something really difficult, and going through it sober with the support of her friends, can give the audience a feeling that no matter what, Bonnie is going to be OK."

Source: CBS

In fact, Adam's diagnosis is meant to be compared to Alvin's death six years ago.

"When Alvin died [in Season 2], Bonnie was tempted to drink. There was a scene in a bar with Christy and Bonnie. She actually didn’t drink then, but later that season [she] got into some trouble with medication… The way she handles the situation with Adam definitely is different. With Alvin, she went off by herself, and with Adam, she turns to her friends. So I think it does demonstrate how much she has grown," Gemma explains.

Source: CBS