Pro Boxer Adrien Broner Still Has Fans Rooting for Him After He Left the Sport He once turned down a multi-million-dollar offer. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 18 2026, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@adrienbroner

Despite some controversies and public financial woes over the years, professional boxer Adrien Broner has never officially retired from the sport. That doesn't mean he is necessarily going to return to boxing in full force, though, and some of his fans and general fans of pro boxing want to know what happened to Adrien Broner.

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He never quite left the spotlight, thanks to his frequent returns to the ring, but his headlines have also been shrouded in legal troubles. Now, he continues to share details of his life, both good and not so great, on social media, and that might be why some of his longtime fans are concerned about him and what's left of his career.

Source: Mega

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What happened to Adrien Broner?

Adrien's last fight was in 2024. According to USA Today, Adrien put up a solid fight, despite eventually losing to Blair Cobbs and losing a tooth. But, after that, Adrien didn't return to boxing. Even before that fight, though, Adrien dealt with some public struggles that made headlines during and after his long career as a boxer.

Per World Boxing News, Adrien told a judge during a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court case in Cleveland, Ohio, that he had just $13 to his name. He had been ordered to pay a reported $830,000 settlement linked to bankruptcy in 2018. It's not clear what he ended up paying in the end, or if he was able to pay anything.

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In 2025, Adrien appeared on the It Is What It Is podcast and continuously made inappropriate comments to the female co-host, Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson. Host Cam'ron ended the interview early in an awkward moment where he agreed to pay Adrien for his time, but said that Adrien had to go.

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According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Adrien also tried to leave a restaurant with an unpaid bill. In the video posted on the platform, the claim is that Adrien tried to "skip out" on a bill that totaled $2,200. Adrien's Instagram is full of training videos and appearances that make it seem like he's still interested in boxing and still making money, though, so that's just another controversy to add to the list.

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Adrien Broner turned down a huge offer from Jay-Z.

In 2015, earlier on in Adrien's boxing career, he might have missed out on a wildly profitable opportunity. According to TMZ, Jay-Z offered Adrien a five-year contract of $40 million with Roc Nation Sports. At the time, Adrien said the offer was "insulting." Adrien went on to continue to fight and build up his career, but if he had taken that deal, his road to where he is today might have looked a little different.