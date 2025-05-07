What Happened to Alex Ernst? Iowa State Mourns the Loss of a Beloved Staff Member The The Iowa State Athletics Department is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member. By Trisha Faulkner Published May 7 2025, 12:18 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@AlexErnst

In May 2025, the Iowa State community had heavy hearts as they wondered what happened to Alex Ernst. His death was sudden and sent shockwaves through Iowa State University’s Athletics Department. Within the Cyclone community, Alex had become a quiet and trusted fixture behind the scenes.

While most of Alex’s work was done behind the scenes in video production, the impact he had on the community went far beyond the camera. He was part of the team’s heartbeat. Alex was someone who always showed up, worked hard, and stayed late. Those who knew him claim he was always there to make people better without seeking a reward for his efforts. So, what happened to him that caused his sudden and unexpected passing?

What happened to Alex Ernst is the kind of tragedy that leaves a community in disbelief.

Alex was one of eight people killed in a head-on crash on May 4, 2025, in Franklin County, Kans. As reported by WHO13 News, a southbound GMC Yukon attempted to pass on a two-lane road and collided with Alex’s northbound Subaru Legacy. The collision caused both vehicles to burst into flames. Alex and his three passengers died at the scene, along with four people from the other car. A 15-year-old boy survived with minor injuries.

The Iowa State football program and the broader university community were devastated by the news. Alex had worked for the team for nearly 20 years, starting as a student and earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the university. His role in football operations wasn’t flashy, but it was vital.

Members of the Iowa State community paid tribute to the passing of Alex.

In a statement posted on Cyclones.com, Iowa State University remembered Alex as “a quiet, dependable and hardworking presence.” Athletic Director Jamie Pollard praised Alex’s “professionalism, warmth, and attention to detail,” while Head Coach Matt Campbell said simply, “Alex was family.”

Their words reflect what many already knew — Alex wasn’t just a staffer. He was a steady, compassionate part of the team. Cyclone Fanatic noted that Alex “preferred to stay behind the camera,” but never shied away from showing up for others. The piece described him as “steady, kind, and always willing to help,” qualities echoed across social media and message boards in the days that followed.

Former players, coworkers, and loved ones have all spoken about his quiet influence. He helped shape the daily rhythm of the program, mentored younger staff, and made countless people feel like they mattered — even when no one else was watching.