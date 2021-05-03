Alex Webb Left 'Barnwood Builders' After Five Years of Working for Mark Bowe

Led by Mark Bowe, the craftsmen take on new projects in each episode — and the cast has changed considerably over the years.

The cast members on Barnwood Builders are intent on restoring dilapidated cabins to their former glory. The DIY Network staple premiered in 2013, and it features expert builders as they attempt to refurbish wooden structures in West Virginia that are hundreds of years old.

After eight seasons on the show and five years of working for Mark, Alex announced that he was exiting Barnwood Builders.

Alex Webb , who joined Mark's team during Season 3 in 2016, has become as well known for his beard as he has for his building skills.

Because Alex has been such an integral force on Barnwood Builders, many viewers wondered if something happened to make him decide to leave.

"This has been a huge opportunity. I went from running trains to not having a job to you giving me a job... it was a good decision," Alex said on the show.

After Mark revealed that Alex would be leaving, the beloved craftsmen addressed the other builders.

Though fans may have been concerned that Alex departed from the team on bad terms with his boss, that certainly wasn't the case.

"Alright, so today is kind of a big day, man. We've got a first, and we've got a last," Mark explained. "This is the first timber-frame house that we've ever worked on... the last thing is that y'all may or may not know [that] this is Alex's last project. He's moving on to greener pastures. We're going to have to get some people here to fill your shoes."

Many fans of the series were shocked to find out that Alex began working on his final project for the crew on the May 2 episode of the DIY program. Mark Bowe gathered the builders around to share that Alex would be wrapping up his work with the team once they were finished with constructing the timber-frame house.

Why did Alex leave 'Barnwood Builders?'

The former reality star decided to leave the popular DIY series so he could focus on expanding his own business. On the show, Mark stated that he had been having conversations with Alex for quite some time about his next steps. "He's ready to branch out and have his own thing," Mark said, before adding that he didn't blame Alex for wanting to be his own boss. Alex hinted at his new business venture in a May 2 Facebook post.

"Thank you all for your support! I'm really gonna miss that bunch!" he wrote on the social media site. "I am so grateful for every single fan and the wonderful experiences that I have had. I'll be posting a video on my Facebook page tomorrow [May 3] to reveal the name of my new shop and how you can continue to follow me! Stay tuned!"

Alex is a contractor for Webb's Joinery & Construction, LLC, which focuses on "small timber frame structures, log and timber frame repairs, and rustic furniture." He hasn't yet shared what his newest opportunity is. His official Facebook account and the page for his business are frequently updated, and fans can check there for more information about his life and his career.

