Annie, Is the Band Alien Ant Farm Ok? Here’s Why They’re Trending on Twitter

Ah, Alien Ant Farm. It’s impossible to think of the 90’s alt-rock band without humming their 2001 rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal.” We guess that’s the reason it was named one of the 10 Best Covers of Michael Jackson Songs by Rolling Stone back in 2014.

“A nu-metal version of "Bad"'s most menacing track, translating Eighties synths into Aughts guitar bombast. These California bros nailed every ‘Annie, are you OK’ and landed their only hit. MJ's genius lifted all boats.”