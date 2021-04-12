Amber Branson, Niece of Ami Brown, Died After Setting Herself on Fire

Tragically, Amber Branson, of Alaskan Bush People fame, is a house fire victim, but her death wasn't accidental. So what happened to her?

Some 4,000 Americans die every single year from house fires and another 2,000 are seriously injured. It's a staggering statistic, but understandable when you consider that homes, after catching fire, can reach temperatures of up to 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit in only three and a half minutes.

What happened to Amber Branson on 'Alaskan Bush People'?

On May 1, 2020, the 44-year-old perished as a result of the injuries she sustained in a house fire that she started on her Hudson Oaks, Texas property. Amber reportedly struggled with mental health issues for years. According to The Sun, she lit "herself on fire."

Amber's uncle, Les, posted the news of her passing on Facebook, writing: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I must relay to you that my niece, Amber Branson, died from severe injuries sustained in a fire."

He continued, "She died at 3:55 a.m. this morning after being removed from life-support. Amber was a kind, generous, loving person with a big heart. All we have now are the memories, but she will live in our hearts forever." Amber is survived by her husband, three children, and four grandchildren, along with her two brothers and parents.

Popculture writes that authorities found Amber still alive but laying face-down in her lawn with "severe burns [on] over 90 percent of her body." When police questioned why she would do that to herself, Amber said that it was a "faith test."

Amber and her boyfriend shared the house, but it's unknown whether or not he was home at the time. He did, however, find an empty can of gasoline tossed over into their neighbor's yard after the incident. Amber told cops she had used insect repellent to start the fire. Les stated that there "was evidence" she had been under the influence of drugs at the time of her self-immolation.

Amber is the niece of Ami Brown, who is reportedly estranged from her own family after marrying Billy Brown. The two moved their family from Alaska to Washington State so they could be closer to Los Angeles, where Ami was receiving treatment for her cancer. She eventually bested the disease, but on February 7, 2021, had a new struggle to deal with.

Billy suffered a seizure that would ultimately take his life. His son, Bear Brown, who is also featured on the show, wrote about Billy's passing online: "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad, and husband, and he will be dearly missed."