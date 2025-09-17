Andre's Fate in Prime Video's 'Gen V' Is Related to a Real-Life Tragedy The 'Boys' spinoff continues to expand the world based on the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. By Diego Peralta Updated Sept. 17 2025, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

The tragedies that break hearts in the real world can bring devastating consequences to the fictional stories people find comfort in. Schedules change, plans move forward, and, in the worst cases, the unthinkable happens. Life isn't as charming as television, which is why entertainment has to adapt to problems that arrive in the real world. Audiences look to their heroes for answers. But in some cases, the people behind these grand characters also struggle.

When Chance Perdomo joined the cast of Gen V, the actor was excited about the possibility of portraying Andre in the Boys television spinoff. Audiences quickly embraced the character, but no one could have predicted what was about to take place in the series. What happened to Andre in Gen V? Here's what we know about the fate of the Godolkin University student, and how it connects to an unfortunate situation from real life.

What happened to Andre in 'Gen V'?

The second season of Gen V established that Andre died off-screen while he attempted to escape a prison controlled by Vought. According to Variety, the decision to kill off the character was taken by the creative team because Chance Perdomo passed away in real life. The actor lost his life during a violent motorcycle clash after the first installment of the series was released. While making the second season of Gen V, Prime Video had to find a way to respectfully handle Andre's absence.

The first episode of Gen V Season 2 opens with a tribute to the late performer. Chance had only just joined the franchise, and the possibilities for Andre on the screen were endless. The industry was sad to hear about the actor's passing. The previous season of Gen V came to an end with Andre, Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Emma (Lizze Broadway), and Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh) being sent to prison for their rebellion against Vought.

Establishing that Andre died without showing the character anymore is the idea Prime Video came up with to address Chance's departure. Gen V moves on, but the legacy left behind by the young artist will live on forever.

