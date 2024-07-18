Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video > The Boys Billy Butcher Goes to Extreme Lengths to Make It Through Season 4 of 'The Boys' (SPOILERS) In Season 4 of 'The Boys,' fans learn that Billy Butcher is terminally ill and has only a few months left to live. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 18 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Season 4 finale of The Boys. The third season of Prime Video's hit satirical superhero series The Boys ups the ante by introducing V24, aka Temp V. As the season unfolds, both Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) experiment with the drug and gain superpowers of their own. Yet, it's Butcher who falls prey to addiction, his health deteriorating rapidly.

By the time the Season 3 finale rolls around, everyone's favorite foul-mouthed antihero's condition worsens, leaving him terminally ill from his constant use of Temp V. With that in mind, does Butcher die in Season 4 of The Boys? Here's what we know.

Source: Jan Thijs/Prime Video

So, does Butcher die in Season 4 of 'The Boys'?

After collapsing at the bar in Episode 7, it seemed like Butcher's story was coming to an end. However, in the Season 4 finale, "Assassination Run," he unexpectedly survives and is recovering in a hospital.

There, Butcher experiences another hallucination of his old pal Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who makes him a sinister offer: If Butcher agrees to keep his end of the bargain by killing every last Supe on the planet, Kessler will grant him the same strength he had previously given him to take down Ezekiel.

Source: Courtesy of Prime

Butcher refuses and seemingly accepts his fate, realizing his death is imminent. He calls Hughie and asks him to the Boys he's sorry for everything. Hughie, already burdened with the fear of losing another person close to him, struggles with the weight of these words.

Luckily for Hughie, he doesn't have to bid farewell to his friend because surprise: Butcher survives the events of Season 4 of The Boys! When Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) makes a final attempt to join forces with the Boys in bringing down Vought and Homelander, Butcher appears and speaks on behalf of the titular team, declining her proposal.

Butcher then reveals his true nature as a Supe, armed with tentacles! OK, it seems Butcher may have lied to Hughie back in Episode 4 when he said he took a dose of Compound V a few months earlier and suggested it only brought the "big day" closer.

Source: Jasper Savage/Prime Video

As the Boys deliberate, Butcher quickly grabs hold of Neuman and rips her in half, killing her instantly. From then on, all hell breaks loose. But in the end, Butcher rides off into the sunset with the Supe virus and his hallucination of Joe Kessler by his side.

Well, folks, it looks like Butcher is embracing his sinister impulses and heading down a dark path. If he releases the Supe virus, it means he stands to lose quite a few important people in his life, including Annie (Erin Moriarty), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Becca's son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti).