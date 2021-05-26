'Life Below Zero' Stars Andy Bassich and His Girlfriend Denise Are Living Their Best Lives

Denise Becker doesn’t post on social media too often — she’s off living her best Alaskan wilderness life with Andy and his 25 pups. But she did post in February 2021, sharing a snapshot of herself enjoying the snow and the sled dogs in Calico Bluff. If anything did happen between Andy and Denise, she would likely not stay in Alaska, so it seems that all is quiet on the western front.

Plus, in September 2020, the Life Below Zero official Facebook page shared a video of Andy and Denise on a trip to Eagle to collect their mail. It seems that the couple is really finding a home in Calico Bluff, and we can hope to see more of Denise next season.

According to Deadline, another season has been ordered for Life Below Zero, so we can’t wait to venture out once again into the cold.