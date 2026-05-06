'Euphoria' Fans Think They Know Exactly What Happened to Angel After She Went to Rehab No one believes Angel ran away from rehab. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 6 2026, 2:22 p.m. ET Source: HBO

Some Euphoria fans became instantly invested in Angel when she first appeared in Season 3 of the HBO series. However, her time on the show was short-lived, because in the same episode where she is introduced, she is dropped off at rehab. It's later revealed by another character that she "ran away" from the facility, but what actually happened to Angel in Euphoria?

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Season 3 has just eight episodes, with several storylines to finish up, clean up, and hopefully conclude in a way that satisfies at least most of the fandom. So will we actually get closure when it comes to Angel? Fans are dying to know what happened to her and if she'll be back, while others have some pretty solid theories.

Source: HBO

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What happened to Angel in 'Euphoria'?

One of the other dancers at the Silver Slipper, Magic, says in the background of Episode 4 that Angel ran away from the rehab clinic that Rue dropped her off at. That alone rang some alarm bells for viewers, but the place was already pretty sketchy. When Rue drops her off, the rehab facility doesn't need Rue to sign Angel in and an "ambulance" pulls up as soon as Rue leaves.

What does that mean for Angel? According to fans on Reddit, it could mean that Angel was trafficked. The other women at the Silver Slipper are being trafficked by Alamo, so it's definitely not out of the realm of possibilities. Another person on the same Reddit that the rehab might be a front for organ harvesting when the ladies at the Silver Slipper are no longer profitable.

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That might sound like a stretch. Then again, this is Euphoria and plenty of other awful things are happening, so it's not that wild of a theory. According to IMDb, the actress who plays Angel, Priscilla Delgado, is credited for Episode 5 too. That could be a flashback of some kind, though, so let's not get too excited.

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For now, it seems possible that Angel was trafficked and Rue will find out in an offhand way, or just assume it, based on what happens to Kitty at the Silver Slipper. It's also pretty unlikely that Angel will return with any kind of happy ending, because it's not even clear if the main characters will get their own happy endings.

so who’s the girl with the leaf blower? Ain’t that Priscilla Delgado? #euphoria pic.twitter.com/fjd14rDmY2 — Cynthia - all pop stars Stan (@allpopstarsstan) May 4, 2026

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No, Angel is not the girl with the leaf blower in 'Euphoria.'

In Episode 4, when Maddy is taking pictures of Cassie outside of Lexi's apartment, there's another person in the scene using a leaf blower to create a wing effect. Some Euphoria fans thought this might actually be Angel, because she does bear a resemblance to her.