Why Angry Reactions Went from Angrily Cheering Up Millions on TikTok to Deleting Videos

"For those of you who haven't heard, my domestic violence case was dismissed. And that's good, that's good." By Brandon Charles Mar. 13 2024, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Popular TikToker Angry Reactions, real name Oneya Johnson, is no longer a popular TikToker. The social media user with 27.7 million followers and 592.8 million likes has deleted all of his TikTok videos. His bio now links to his 16-minute, 47-second YouTube video aptly titled “I’m Quitting TikTok.”

It appears that his March exodus from making popular TikTok shorts to very long YouTube explainers stems from a February 2024 arrest and March 2024 exoneration.

Angry Reactions is visibly upset at 'TMZ.'

TMZ exclusively reported the alleged domestic violence incident on Feb. 18, 2024, “Angry Reactions' Oneya Johnson Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence.” The tabloid claimed Johnson was arrested on Feb. 12 in Burbank, Calif. after a woman called from a hotel to report an altercation. He was booked on a felony domestic violence charge, posted $50,000 bail, and was released.

Johnson begins his “I’m Quitting TikTok” video by announcing his exoneration. The video starts, “For those of you who haven’t heard, my domestic violence case was dismissed. And that’s good, that’s good. And although it’s good and I’m very happy I don’t have to go to prison, a lot of stuff, like, happened in between all of this that I believe changed everything forever.”

A minute later he’s a bit more controversial. “That believe all women s–t is so dumb to me. I don’t, and it has nothing to do with women. I’m not going to believe anybody just off what they’re saying, especially if I don’t know them or I don’t know the situation. Why would anybody do that? People lie! Men, women, people, they, them, people lie!”

Oneya raises a valuable point. People do lie. If you’d like to watch the nearly 17 minute video of a person you don’t know, feel free to watch the clip embedded above.

Johnson calls out TMZ by name four times in the video, claiming, “Bro don't you find it a little crazy that you was so quick to assume that I did what TMZ reported without no proof and now since the case is dismissed you're arguing that I still could have done it? Don't you find that a little crazy with the evidence you have before you now, why you ain't jumping to the same conclusions that you did before?

It would be frustrating if TMZ did report something without proof. The Burbank Police Department arrest records are public. The Feb. 12, 2024, daily log clearly shows Johnson was arrested in a domestic violence call.

Angry Reactions was an instant hit on TikTok.