YouTuber Annabelle Ham Appears to Have Died in a Car Crash, According to Reports

College student and YouTuber Annabelle Ham has been the subject of tragic online rumors, but what actually happened to her, and are the rumors true?

Jul. 18 2023, Updated 9:36 a.m. ET

Annabelle Ham with an office in the background.
Source: Instagram/@annabelle_ham

Fans of Annabelle Ham have started posting tributes on her Instagram page in response to rumors that she died. Even as those rumors begin to circulate, many want to better understand what happened to the popular YouTube, and whether rumors that she died are actually true.

While there's been no firm reporting on the details around Annabelle, we do have some sense of what's going on, and whether the rumors that she died are actually true.

Annabelle Ham posing with a city in the background at night.
Source: Instagram/@annabelle_ham
What happened to Annabelle Ham?

The rumors circulating online suggest that Annabelle got into a car accident recently. That rumor has not been solidified by any official sources, but it's been reported in some outlets as if it were true. The tributes that have come pouring in for Annabelle are in response to these rumors, as well as to reports that Annabelle had died at the age of 22.

Did Annabelle Ham die?

Although we don't know for sure whether it was in a car accident, the reports that Annabelle had died appear to be true. The Alpha Omicron Pi fraternity, which is affiliated with Annabelle's sorority Beta Zeta at Kennesaw State University, posted a tribute to Annabelle that announced that she had died. The post didn't offer any information about how Annabelle had died, but it did confirm the rumors that she had died.

"Alpha Omicron Pi is mourning the loss of Annabelle Ham, Beta Zeta (Kennesaw State U), who passed away on July 15, 2023," the post read. "Annabelle lived a vibrant life, brought smiles into every situation, and was cherished by all who knew her. Our sisterhood is completely heartbroken for the Ham family and for a beautiful life tragically cut short."

"The Fraternity will share more details as available regarding how to honor Annabelle's life, how to support the sisters of the Beta Zeta Chapter during this time of grief, and instructions for the formal draping of the badge to honor our sister," the statement concluded.

Following the news of Annabelle's death, many wanted to pay tribute to her, and did so by posting to her Instagram page.

post about Annabelle ham's death
Source: Facebook/@Alpha Omicron Pi
Tributes poured in following the news of Annabelle's death.

In the comments on her most recent Instagram post, fans, friends, and followers wrote tributes that discussed how much she meant to each of them.

"Rest in peace, angel. You made an impact in so many lives, including mine. I loved watching your videos, they always brightened my days," one person wrote.

"Love you AB. I will see you again some day. I miss you so much," another person added.

Annabelle was a content creator in addition to being a college student, and her Instagram page had more than 70,000 followers at the time of her death. Given the fact that she was still in college, it's only natural to feel deeply saddened by how young she was. Her family and friends are certainly in mourning, as are those who only knew her through her videos.

