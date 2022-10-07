Everything You Need to Know About Anya From ‘The Midnight Club’

In The Midnight Club, Anya is a lower-leg amputee from Ireland and is played by 26-year-old Irish actress and TikToker Ruth Codd. This is Ruth’s first major acting role, and she believes Anya is an incredible character for furthering disability representation on screen.

According to Netflix Tudum, Ruth’s favorite part of working with Flanagan on The Midnight Club was “getting to play such a well-written disabled character.”