August Alsina Took in His Nieces as His Own After His Sister Passed Away

In 2018, August announced on social media that he had lost one of the most important people in his life: his sister, Chandra. The mother of three died after a battle with cancer on Christmas evening. He took to Instagram to explain how he was feeling and process her passing. The post also mentions losing the possible “love of his life” due to his palpable grief.

“2018 and 2019 has had its way with me. ... I think I experienced the biggest heartbreak of my life in its entirety. Beginning with the loss and burying of my sister @_chachacha whom I miss immensely. Catapulting me into an excruciating awakening, which then resulted in me stepping away from years of a relationship and it’s complexities with a woman whom I considered to be the L.O.M.L.,” he wrote.

He continued on, slowly coming to the conclusion that all the hardship in his life only made him stronger and led him on the right path. “IT PARALYZED ME! And I can’t quite find the words of expression to describe this journey and the pain that I’ve felt over these last years.

"But it has oddly led me to an ever-unfolding bliss of grounding, fearlessness, and happiness. In hindsight it’s all been a blessing, orchestrated in God’s divinity of order,” August wrote.