Autumn Calabrese's Social Media Has Fans Wondering What Happened to the Influencer Everyone seems to think Autumn will regret the Instagram update now that she's a little bit more aware. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 21 2026, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @autumncalabrese

As a fitness influencer, Autumn Calabrese is usually the perfect picture of health. However, her latest Instagram Story has fans concerned for her well-being and eagerly awaiting updates.

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Known for her work on BODi by BeachBody, Autumn's career has included training household names like the Kardashians, hosting a podcast called Everything's Perfect, and boasting a whopping 1.3 million Instagram followers. However, she's left those followers worried with a recent update.

Source: Instagram / @autumncalabrese

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What happened to Autumn Calabrese?

The influencer's most recent Instagram Story is a clip of her riding in a car while her head is completely wrapped in bandages. She appears to be only somewhat lucid, seemingly on some sort of medication. While it's difficult to hear Autumn in the clip, it seems that she's trying to reassure her followers she's okay, as she gives a feeble thumbs-up.

Source: Instagram / @autumncalabrese

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The next part of her Story adds a little more context. The influencer wrote, "A little update. I'm doing great! I know my video yesterday looked CRAZY. I ended up getting a laser treatment as well, so yes, my face is very swollen, but the incisions are small, the head wrap is about to come off, and I'll go into my first hyperbaric session to help with recovery. Thanks for all the love and well wishes."

Autumn has had some health issues.

Autumn has been open about her ongoing health struggles with hormone imbalances, specifically low cortisol and progesterone. Her symptoms have included exhaustion, hot flashes, night sweats, and weight fluctuations. While Autumn did not explain exactly why she underwent the procedures we see in her Story, it's important to note that there may have been medical reasons due to the aforementioned hormone issues.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @autumncalabrese

The internet isn't buying that the procedure was health-related.

Now that we've gotten our due diligence out of the way, it really does look like the influencer had some cosmetic procedures done — and the internet seems to agree. The general consensus on social media is that the 45-year-old got a facelift and posted the story while she was still only semi-lucid from the medication. Everyone seems to think Autumn will regret the Instagram update now that she's a little bit more aware.

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One Reddit post read, "Miss not a full facelift is sure looking an awful lot like she got a full facelift." Another echoed, "Wow. Very sad Autumn. You didn’t need that and WHY are you posting that pic?!" A third person confirmed, "So she had a facelift. That’s pretty evident (especially if you work in healthcare!!)"

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @autumncalabrese