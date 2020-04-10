Omar and Avery Are Still Together — and '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Couldn't Be Happier

In the last few episodes of the show, we watched them fight against the travel ban essentially forbidding Omar from relocating to the U.S. What happened to Avery and Omar since then?

Avery Mills met her significant other, Omar Albakkour, on an online dating site specifically designed for faithful Muslims. As Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days revealed, the Ohio-native online store owner and the Syria-based dentistry student had a more complicated journey than most couples.

So, what happened to Avery and Omar? Are the '90 Day Fiancé' stars still together?

Avery converted to Muslim at the age of 18. She met Omar just as she turned 19, and they got married before she turned 20. The fast-paced nature of the relationship and the significant cultural divide was perceived less than favorably by her family members. "True Colors" captured their wedding ceremony in Lebanon, Beirut.

As the episode revealed, Avery's mom was much less enthusiastic about the prospect of a traditional wedding than her daughter. She murmured a few not-so-liberal-minded comments under her nose during the ceremony. "I think you're getting married without being part of the marriage," Teri remarked in a crucial scene. [...] I am a little perturbed. She doesn't get any kind of participation in the ceremony. It's very chauvinistic," she told the cameras later.

Source: Instagram

If the unexpected complications surrounding the wedding and Teri's lack of support wouldn't have been enough, Avery and Omar also had to face legal restrictions making it impossible for them to move in together. As "Against All Odds" revealed, Omar won't be able to obtain a U.S. VISA for at least three years. To make matters worse, Avery was strongly advised to refrain from visiting him altogether.

"Do you think you could be away from me for a few years and still be married to me?" she asked in an emotionally charged scene. "I don't know, don't wait for a long time," went Omar's aloof response.