“He Lied to the Entire World About Me” — What Happened to Bella Thorne?

Actor Bella Thorne has had an eclectic career that started early, with appearances on The O.C. and Dirty Sexy Money. She'd go on to share the screen with Christian Slater and Taylor Lautner's My Own Worst Enemy, and ended up becoming a Disney Channel star along with Zendaya on Shake It Up. Years later, her career would take a turn after she elected to direct and produce her own adult film.

Recently, Bella's name has come up in the media, often accompanying controversial headlines, leaving many fans to wonder: What happened to Bella Thorne?

What happened to Bella Thorne? There's the Charlie Puth drama.

Yahoo! Entertainment reported that Bella responded to an Instagram post about Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall refusing to work with Charlie Puth. The actor remarked that Puth talked a bunch of smack about her after a duo of dates in late 2016, all because she wouldn't sleep with him.

"Yeah, I mean ... he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn’t … do the deed with him," Bella wrote. In December of 2016, Thorne and Puth were photographed together holding hands and going out to a club together. The "Attention" singer also seemed to allude to what seemed like a burgeoning romance between him and Bella.

However, following the news of the two going out on dates together, Puth began tweeting a bunch, seemingly implying that Bella was playing with his emotions. "No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it," one of his social media posts read.

Online denizens immediately began targeting Bella, who discussed the blowback in an interview with Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM. "I had gone out with Charlie twice. We went to the movies. He was cool. Everything got blown way out of proportion," she said on the show.

Bella Thorne responds to JADE naming Charlie Puth as an artist she never wants to collaborate with in a game of 'Say It Or Shot It':



"Yeah I mean .. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn't …. Do the deed with him." pic.twitter.com/2qIpRmRy9N — JADE tea room ☕️ (@JADEtearoom) July 11, 2025

It seems, though, that nine years later, Bella shed further light on the situation, claiming that Charlie's online tantrums fueled a deluge of online hate geared directly at her. Some X users have stated that they aren't vibing with her call-out of Charlie Puth and wondered why she would bring this up after so many years.

But there are others, like this social media user who believes that Bella's call-out is another example of Charlie's bad behavior. They highlighted Jade Thirlwall and Selena Gomez as other public figures who have purportedly taken issue with him.

Bella Thorne is now the third woman to come out and call out Charlie Puth's innapropriate behaviour alongside Selena Gomez and Jade thirlwall. It took three women to finally highlight this. pic.twitter.com/oCoWqyHJT3 — sheamus: (@selegendamez) July 11, 2025

Bella Thorne called out Mickey Rourke, too.

The Guardian reported on an Instagram story where Bella Thorne called Mickey Rourke "gross" after filming with him in the 2020 film Girl. She claims that Mickey Rourke repeatedly hit her with a metal grinder in her pelvic area, bruising her genitals in a scene where he was supposed to attack her kneecaps.

"He’s supposed to take a metal grinder to my kneecap cap and instead he used it on my genitals ... hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone. Working with Mickey was one of the all-time worst experiences of my life working as an actress."

Additionally, she said she believes Mickey Rourke intentionally attempted to "humiliate" her by revving the engine of a car to spin its wheels. Subsequently, this caused dirt to fly off the ground onto her in front of the entire production crew. What's worse is that Bella says she had to "beg" Rourke to finish the movie. She claimed, "He refused to speak to the director or producers — so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job. In fact, I had to beg."