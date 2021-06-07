Is Bex Done With 'Matty in the Morning'? Listeners Sure Seem to Think So

Who knew that a radio show could be the host of so much drama? Boston’s radio station Kiss 108 FM has been at the epicenter of a lot of drama the past few months, including some rumors of possible staff changes.

While Matty, the namesake of the morning show Matty in the Morning , seems to be staying with the show, Bex , his co-host and show producer, might be saying “goodbye.” So, what happened to the show, and why are fans suspecting that she’s leaving? We have all the details below!

Bex is engaged to Jimmy Fischer. According to their website on The Knot , the pair are set to get married in September 2021.

Per her LinkedIn, the radio personality studied international business and trade at Jersey City’s Saint Peter’s University from 2006 to 2010, then went on to study radio and TV production at Connecticut School of Broadcasting. She built up an impressive résumé: She interned at Island Def Jam Music Group and CBS Radio in New York, and has worked at companies like Press Communications, College Humor, and Clear Channel Radio.

Bex, aka Rebekah Maroun, is an executive producer and co-host of Matty in the Morning on Boston’s Kiss 108. According to her LinkedIn, she has been in this position since October 2018. Her LinkedIn also shows Bex hailing from Somerset, N.J. Her brother , Elie Maroun, was the former manager for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Per The Sun, a Twitter user pointed out that Bex's Twitter profile no longer had references to Kiss 108 , the home of the Matty in the Morning show (though it remains unclear which references were removed, if any; as of this writing, her Twitter profile includes a Kiss FM link).

Though nothing has officially been confirmed, fans are wondering if Bex is bidding farewell to the Boston morning radio show.

Matt Siegel berated Bex about professionalism and loyalty on air.

After Matt walked off the show due to being told by station management not to joke about Demi Lovato’s coming out as non-binary, things settled down and Matt returned to the show. But then things took an ugly turn when Matt focused his anger about being censored on Bex.

Article continues below advertisement

#redflag at work: when your boss says “you work for me” to manipulate you. This was preceded by lots of patronizing from Matty to Bex. It ends when he was caught in a lie (“you didn’t call me”) and demands she turn her mic off #mattyinthemorning #lethimquit pic.twitter.com/7HMBD6Ts3g — Becca Canavan (@B_Canavan) May 20, 2021

In an audio excerpt, posted by Boston Radio Watch and then retweeted by a Kiss 108 listener, you can hear Matt calling out Bex on air over his claim that she had failed to post the audio of the show and did not inform him of that decision. She attempted to defend herself and explain that the decision was not hers, but she also claims she did call him, even offering the exact time of the phone call.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt says to Bex, “I was told that I could not poke fun at Demi Lovato, because she might be at our Jingle Ball or something, and I said I’ll quit before I stop doing that. And you wouldn’t post it?”

It was hard to hear him lose it on her. Good on her for standing up for herself and remaining as calm as she did @bexonair — Shana (@sms10922) May 20, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Bex replied, “That was not my decision… that decision comes from way above me. I’m just doing my job.” He replied, “Guess what, iHeart … we got another problem again. That makes me furious. Really. Here we go again. I guess maybe iHeart doesn’t have my back. Maybe I was right yesterday.”