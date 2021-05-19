Matty Siegel Walked out of His Kiss 108 Morning Show Because of Demi Lovato

Matty Siegel Walked out of His Kiss 108 Morning Show Because of Demi LovatoBy Mustafa Gatollari
May. 19 2021, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
If you've spent some time in Boston and tuned into the radio, then there's a good chance you've spent some time on Kiss 108 and listened to Matty Siegel. His Matty in the Morning show has been on since 1981 and is often ranked as the leading morning show segment in Boston. In fact, from 2001 to 2009 it was distributed all over New England.
But what happened recently on the program has folks worried about the future of the show's host at the station.
So what happened to Matty in the Morning?
Demi Lovato's made a ton of headlines recently. First, they were criticized for proclaiming that they're "California Sober," meaning they're abstaining from all drugs except marijuana and alcohol.
A short while after Demi was being dragged on Twitter for declaring their California Sobriety, they announced that they were coming out as non-binary and that their official gender pronouns are now they/them.
Matty Siegel, who was born in 1950 and actually interviewed Demi years ago, began commenting on Lovato's announcement in a way that must've made management at Kiss 108 uncomfortable.
According to many Twitter users, Matty disrespectfully joked about Demi's announcement, which could be why Kiss 108 station managers asked the radio show host to stop talking about Lovato while live on the air.
Matty didn't take too kindly to having his opinion stifled and didn't like that he was being instructed to not discuss a certain topic.
So he decided to up and leave Matty in the Morning, walking out right in the middle of it.
"They pulled the plug on me and they said you cannot talk about what you're talking about. Again, I like my boss personally. ... It's not personal. It's professional," Matty said on air.
He went on to say, "So I'm ending my portion of the radio show right now. I don't know. ... I just want to say, I love my listeners. I love you, and it's been a hell of a run, but I think it's coming to an end."
Some listeners have uploaded audio (although it's admittedly not of the best quality) of what Matty apparently said after he was told not to discuss Demi's announcement.
So does that mean Matty has quit his show on Kiss 108? It doesn't seem like it.
He told Boston.com he thinks that he's probably going to continue working with the station. "There’s no ill feeling between me and my boss or me and my company, none. They’re doing their jobs. I get it. They got a lot of heat this morning, people complaining about things I said on the air. He doesn’t want me to be fired. His heart was in the right place."
He's gone on to say that he thinks "cooler heads will prevail," according to NBC Boston. Given the fact that he's been with Kiss 108 for so long, it definitely seems like that will be the case. The station is owned by the iHeartRadio network, which has yet to comment on the situation.
A lot of folks who aren't big fans of Matty hopped online to offer their opinion on the situation and many stated that they didn't like the fact that Matty was apparently "bullying" Demi Lovato.