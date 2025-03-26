What Happened to Big Boogie's Sister? Fans React to Tragic Instagram Announcement Big Boogie shared heartbreaking news about his sister on March 26, 2025 via his Instagram. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 26 2025, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@big_boogie_music

If you were scrolling through Instagram on March 26, 2025, and came across Big Boogie’s post, you probably felt it in your chest. The Memphis rapper — real name John Lotts — shared a photo of himself and his sister with a caption that simply read, “I love you sister,” followed by a flood of broken hearts, sad faces, and crying emojis. Then came the word “tears.” Not once, but over and over. He ended it by telling his followers he was logging off for the day.

That was it. No names. No backstory. Just raw emotion. Naturally, fans wanted to know more. Was he okay? What happened? What did he mean? The comments section filled up almost instantly with people asking the same thing: What happened to Big Boogie's sister? Instead of answers, they were met with even more mystery — and a few comments that hinted at something heartbreaking.

What happened to Big Boogie's sister is tied to a deadly crash that fans say involved a police chase.

Here’s where it gets messy and hard to confirm. One of the top comments on the post said, “So sorry for your loss. Dude should’ve just pulled over, man.” That single comment blew up, pulling in nearly 300 likes and sparking a chain of replies from people trying to piece it all together. The original poster returned to the thread and claimed that Boogie’s sister, Laterrika Woods, was killed in a high-speed police chase.

According to the OP of this comment, the vehicle she was in was headed back to Memphis from a birthday trip when the driver refused to stop for law enforcement. The police allegedly rammed the SUV from behind, causing it to flip. There were four people inside. One of them — Laterrika — didn’t make it.

Now, this wasn’t a press release or a verified report. It was a comment. But, it started to make its way around Instagram and beyond. The same user added, “Then wanna go live and cry. He gotta pay. Can’t play that racism stuff. He should’ve just pulled over. Regardless, you cannot run from law enforcement.”

Another reply claimed the driver had warrants and only cared about himself. “Crying in the back of the cop car saying he was only going 70 in a 75,” they wrote. “Then why not just stop?” Whether you believe every word or not, the frustration in those comments is hard to ignore. If this really was how it happened, it raises some painful questions about accountability and trust, especially when people you love are in the car with you.

Laterrika’s death was later confirmed by multiple sources.

Not long after Big Boogie’s post, the rumors started firming up. Tribute pages on Instagram began naming Laterrika as the sister who passed away. One post from @ilovebatonrouge3 shared a message saying, “Prayers for Big Boogie and his family … The police rammed the SUV, causing it to flip and involving three more people. Unfortunately, Laterrika Woods passed away. She had a son.”

Another account, @mymixtapez, echoed that: “She allegedly died during a police chase in Arkansas, where the vehicle was reportedly struck by police, causing it to flip over.”

A more detailed report came from Channel 2 Now, which identified the driver as “Kizzle Consistent Flyguy” and noted that the crash happened during a police pursuit in Arkansas. According to that outlet, officers made contact with the rear of the SUV, which led to the flip. Laterrika died at the scene. Two other passengers, including a woman named Taricaa Lashay, were injured.

There’s still a lot we don’t know, and fans are left grieving with questions.

As of now, there’s no official police statement widely available. Big Boogie hasn’t said much beyond that first emotional post. The silence isn’t surprising as Big Boogie mourns the tragic passing of his sister. It, however, does leave fans in limbo, trying to piece together what happened through secondhand comments and partial stories.