What Happened to Blue on 'NCIS: Sydney'? Her Sudden Exit Explained
"All of them know that something is not as it should be."

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 1 of NCIS: Sydney. Fans of NCIS: Sydney did not expect Blue’s disappearance to hit this hard. One minute she was part of the team, solving cases with her calm precision, and the next she was gone. The Season 3 premiere answered some questions but left even more unanswered.

Blue's exit video came without warning, her desk was cleared, and her friends were blindsided. In true NCIS fashion, her absence is used to spark something bigger, and now everyone wants to know what really happened to Blue and whether she is truly gone for good.

What happened to Blue on 'NCIS: Sydney' in Season 3?

At the end of Season 2, Blue returned home to find a strange woman waiting inside her house. By the time Season 3 begins, she has resigned from NCIS and vanished. She sends the team a short video message announcing her departure and offering no explanation.

Her exit is treated as voluntary, but not everyone believes that story. Doc immediately suspects there is more to her disappearance than a simple resignation. Her tone in the video feels off, and her quick exit leaves behind a sense of danger.

Showrunner Morgan O’Neill discussed the mystery with TVInsider. "It feels especially to Doc that something’s hinky, that this is not the way Blue would’ve departed if she had departed of her own volition... And he’s probably, I dare say, right to think that that doesn’t all add up. And the team is doing their best ... but I think deep down, all of them know that something is not as it should be. And when we get to Episode 2, we’ll realize why."

Source: CBS Blue in 'NCIS: Sydney' Episode 2

Blue’s exit changes everything for the 'NCIS: Sydney' team.

Without Blue’s steady expertise, the team begins to fracture. Mackey and JD try to stay focused on new cases, but the emotional fallout is obvious. Doc’s concern turns into a quiet investigation, while JD and Mackey face friction as leadership pressures mount.

The writers use her missing status as a catalyst for character growth, testing loyalty, trust, and communication within the unit. Even the new additions to the team seem uneasy. Trigger’s no-nonsense attitude clashes with the rest of the squad, fueling theories that his role connects to Blue’s exit. The mystery continues to simmer beneath the surface, setting up what could be a season-long search for the truth.

Could Blue return later this season?

For longtime NCIS fans, disappearing agents rarely stay gone forever. Blue’s sudden departure, lack of closure, and the suspicious setup in her final scenes all point toward a possible return. If she does reappear, it may be under very different circumstances. She could be in hiding, undercover, or caught up in a case that forced her to fake her resignation. Her storyline feels too unresolved to end here, and the show’s tone hints that we have not seen the last of her.