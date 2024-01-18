Home > Entertainment Bo Burnham Predicted He Would Die on Jan. 17, 2024 — Fans Are Worried Fans are worried about what happened to Bo Burnham following online rumors that suggest he may have died. Is there any truth to the speculation? By Joseph Allen Jan. 18 2024, Published 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

For well over a decade, Bo Burnham has been one of the most popular comedians of his generation. Although his comedy has always been fairly dark and quirky, Bo has managed to engage with a massive audience that finds his content both engaging and relatable.

Article continues below advertisement

In early 2024, rumors have been swirling on social media that suggest something may have happened to the comedian. Here's what we know about why everyone is so worried about Bo Burnham right now.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Bo Burnham?

As far as we know, nothing has happened to Bo, other than that he has wiped his social media. Fans were concerned about the wipe because of interviews and tweets from Bo's past in which he suggested that he might choose Jan. 17, 2024, as the day to die by suicide. At the time, Bo explained that he expected his dog to die on or before that day and that he didn't want to live in a world without the animal.

"I came out of my mother's p---y on August 21, 1990, and I will die on January 17, 2024. Also, I have a dog named Bruce, and I love him," Bo had previously posted on his website. After posting that on his website, he was asked about it in an interview. "Oh, I kill myself because my dog's gonna die, who I just got. And I love him more than anything, and when he goes, I have to go," Bo said, and then confirmed that he had just estimated when his dog would die.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Bo Burnham die?

Despite his predictions about his own death, there has been no indication that Bo is actually dead. The fact that he chose this day to wipe his social media has some fans worried, but most think it's some sort of publicity stunt that's meant to line up with the release of a new special. "I stg Bo Burnham better be alive bc why did he archive his whole Instagram," one person wrote on Twitter.

guys has anyone checked up on Bo Burnham pic.twitter.com/D6Mps0WQH4 — simp ☆ (@chillinparker) January 17, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

"All of Bo Burnham's fans watching as he rebrands with a picture of the ocean and wipes all his social media posts on the same day he joked about dying," another person added, accompanied by a picture of a silhouette. Bo has always had a dark sense of humor, and this wouldn't be the first time that he has referenced suicidal ideation in his work. In part because of his style of comedy, it can be almost impossible to distinguish between his real feelings and his act.

Other than his social media wipes, though, there's no concrete reason to be concerned. It seems unlikely that wiping his social media would be Bo's last act on Earth, and we have yet to hear any reports suggesting that that's the case. Bo's fans are certainly hoping that he's OK and that this social media wipe is just some sort of promotional stunt.