Home > Television > Reality TV What Is Bobby Brantley From 'Lizard Lick Towing' up to Now? Let's Break It Down Bobby Brantley was on a short-lived reality show called 'Lizard Lick Towing' that ended 10 years ago. What's he up to now? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 22 2024, Published 12:46 p.m. ET Source: truTV

Reality shows these days are a dime a dozen. Some of them were launched to massive success that led to ongoing life cycles, spinoffs, and getting completely franchised out. But it may surprise you to know that with as many success stories there are for reality shows, there are even more off-kilter reality shows with wildly niche premises that crop up and fizzle out before one even realizes it. One such victim of the reality show glut is Lizard Lick Towing.

Article continues below advertisement

Lizard Lick Towing lasted for four seasons on truTV between 2011 and 2014 and was actually a spinoff of another short-lived and little-remembered reality show called All Worked Up. It followed the eponymous crew of repossession agents based in Lizard Lick, N.C., as they offer a glimpse into the rough world of repo and towing. Of the many colorful characters in the series, Bobby Brantley seems to have stood out the most in people's minds. Curious to know what happened to him since the show was canceled? Let's find out.

Article continues below advertisement

Bobby Brantley continues to thrive more than a decade after 'Lizard Lick Towing.'

Bobby Brantley was a memorable part of the Lizard Lick Towing crew. He previously worked in real estate before getting hired in the tow truck business by best friend and series co-star Ronnie Shirley in order to pay off his own towing debts. In the show, Bobby is referred to by Ronnie and his wife Amy Shirley as having a "short fuse" and "no people skills," leading to some outlandish interactions with customers.

Shortly after the series was canceled after four seasons in 2014, Bobby left the company in order to pursue his own goals. According to his online bio on his official website, he had a brush with a brain tumor in 2019 which led to surgery and recovery that lasted for several months. During this time, he worked closely on his family farm. As of this writing, he is currently a stay-at-home dad helping his wife Melanie to raise their eight children.

Article continues below advertisement