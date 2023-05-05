Home > News > Human Interest Source: truTV ‘Operation Repo’ Star Sonia Pizarro Dies at 60 Years Old — What Happened? Sonia Pizarro of 'Operation Repo' died at the age of 60. Here's what we know about her cause of death and health issues leading up to her passing. By Chrissy Bobic May 5 2023, Published 7:09 a.m. ET

Former Operation Repo star Sonia Pizarro died on May 3, 2023. The reality show Operation Repo was on truTV at a time when reality television in general was reaching wider audiences than ever before. And if you were a fan back then, then you might remember the lively antics of one of the show's stars, Sonia, as she certainly left her mark on the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Sonia's passing was announced on Instagram by her ex-husband, Froylan Tercero, who had also been on the truTV series with her. He shared how much of a "bad ass chick" he always thought Sonia was, despite their divorce and added that, because of her death, he decided to step away from social media for a while. So, what was Sonia Pizarro's cause of death? Here's what we know.

Source: truTV

Article continues below advertisement

What was Sonia Pizarro's cause of death?

Sonia's cause of death has yet to be confirmed publicly by medical professionals, but her family did share with TMZ more details of her passing. Sonia's niece, Lyndah Pizarro, shared with the outlet that Sonia passed away in her sleep on May 3.

In the past, Sonia dealt with some health issues that may have been contributing factors in her sudden death. And, while Lyndah told TMZ that Sonia's 2018 stroke wasn't the cause of her death, the former reality star may have had other health problems that family members weren't immediately aware of.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: truTV

Sonia Pizarro's ex-husband shared an Instagram post following her death.

Sonia and Froylan were divorced at the time of her death, but they share one child, whom Froylan mentioned in his lengthy Instagram post about Sonia. While he, too, didn't share details about what happened to Sonia, his post and photo of his late ex-wife shows how much she will be missed.

Article continues below advertisement

"To me, she was and will always be my ex wife, the mother of my son, and she will always have a place in my heart and on my body since I still have her name tattooed on my stomach," Froylan wrote. "Sonia, we love you and I will honor you with all the good mementos you [gave] me. Thank you and I love you."