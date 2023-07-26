Home > Entertainment > Music Nu Breed Recently Announced That His Wife Brandy Sapp Had Died Unexpectedly Nu Breed, a member of the music group Outlaw Nation, recently announced that his wife Brandy Sapp had died, leading many to wonder what happened. By Joseph Allen Jul. 26 2023, Published 12:10 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/863NUBREED863

The Gist: On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Nu Breed from Outlaws Nation announced that his wife Brandy Sapp had died.

A cause of death has not yet been released. In a recently released statement, Nu Breed, a musician who is part of Outlaw Nation, announced that his wife Brandy Sapp had died. Following the news of Brandy's death, many fans of Nu Breed's and of Outlaw Nation want to better understand the circumstances around her death.

Although we don't know Brandy's exact age, it's clear that she didn't die of old age, which has left many looking for more information, and trying to better understand what happened to Brandy Sapp.

What happened to Brandy Sapp?

In a recently released statement, Nu Breed declined to offer any detail on his wife's passing and instead asked for privacy as he and those who knew her continue to mourn. "I’m so hurt to have to say this, but the most beautiful Brandy is no longer with us… Please, no questions right now," the post on Facebook starts.

"Sooner or later I’ll discuss more, but at this time for myself, family, and friends, we just need this time for healing and rejoicing in all the good memories and times shared as you can too with any memories you may have," the post continues. "We all love Brandy so much! God, be with us!" Other than the news that she died, then, it's unclear exactly what happened to Brandy.

Brandy Sapp's cause of death has not been made public.

Because the only confirmation of Brandy's death that is publicly available has come from Nu Breed, and he didn't offer any details as to what happened to Brandy or how she died, we don't know what her actual cause of death was. Nu Breed asked for privacy in his Facebook post, so it seems clear that he's not ready to share the details of what happened to her, and is planning to mourn her loss more privately at first.

Source: Facebook/Nu Breed

Fans offered sympathy following Nu Breed's post.

In the comments under Nu Breed's post, fans offered their condolences, and sometimes even used Nu Breed's own lyrics as reminders of how difficult grieving can be. In response, Nu Breed posted a massive comment of his own in which he thanked fans for taking the time to reach out to him. "I just want to say I sincerely appreciate every single one of you who took the time out of their day to write anything at all," he wrote.

"Brandy lit a fire inside of me; just the thought of her and I together into the future pushed me to overcome so many of my failures in life and to become the best me that I could. It’s as if she breathed life into me and I was able to use that and simply the idea of what we could be to gain motivation and to succeed when all we knew was failure," he wrote.