Controversial Influencer Brother Nature's Recent Appearances on Social Media Has Folks Confused Brother Nature has made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the past, but folks are surprised that he's posting in 2024. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 15 2024, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

When it comes to influencers and content creators on the internet, you never know when the well is going to dry up. Despite a disproportionate and often volatile level of fame and attention when it comes to posting often, these people have regular lives and may not end up posting all of it online. By that same measure, it's easy for regular folks on the internet to miss out on content creators posting, especially once their proverbial 15 minutes are up. To that end, Brother Nature has shocked folks.

Kelvin Peña aka Brother Nature has been an influencer since 2016 after achieving viral fame for posting videos in which he has unique interactions with friendly deer. He currently has over 1.6 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and more than 315,000 followers on TikTok. Throughout his career, he's made headlines for all sorts of reasons both good and bad. As of 2024, however, folks are surprised that he's started posting again. What happened?

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Brother Nature? The internet hasn't noticed him for a while, but he's certainly been around.

On April 12, 2024, Brother Nature posted on X, sharing a selfie of him next to Miley Cyrus. The post was captioned, "JUST MET MILEY IM GEEKED". Interestingly enough, most of his followers were surprised that he even posted at all. His post was met with a fair amount of shock from netizens who believe he hadn't posted in a while. One person wrote, "Brother Nature where the f--- you been loca?!" Another joked, "Why was I more surprised and excited to see him than Miley?"

Many seem to suggest that Brother Nature hasn't been on social media or has otherwise avoided making appearances in public. In reality, however, that couldn't be further from the truth. He posts incredibly frequently on all of his aforementioned social media channels, with the only noticeable period of downtime taking place on X between November 2023 and February 2024. Otherwise, he shares content about as frequently as any other creator in his field.

In December 2023, he even released a documentary on Prime Video that chronicles the efforts made by himself and several charities to provide food to struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic. He's been pretty busy and it shows on his social media. However, most folks probably haven't paid him much mind between his past controversies.

I know there’s a video out of me getting jumped, everyone in the pizza shop literally just watched, with their phones out, and did nothing. Oh well 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Brother Nature (@BrotherNature) December 7, 2019

Many remember Brother Nature for getting jumped in 2019.

Most content creators aren't free of controversy and Kelvin is no different. In October 2018, he issued an apology for racist and offensive tweets he had made when he was 12 years old. At the time, he stated that he "[took] total responsibility for [his] words." Later in December 2019, he made the news when he was jumped at a restaurant.