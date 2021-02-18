Some 'Swamp People' Fans Think Bruce Mitchell Died After His Break From the Show

Mitchell Guist and his brother, Glenn Guist, lived in the Louisiana bayou for years until Mitchell's sudden death in 2012 , after just two seasons on Swamp People. Local authorities announced he had died from natural causes after suffering a heart attack when he collapsed while loading supplies onto a boat.

Glenn went on to remain part of the Swamp People cast until Season 9 when he left the series. Still, Mitchell's sudden death remains a huge loss for the rest of the men and women of the series, especially since he might have potentially remained on the series as long as his brother did in the wake of his death.

