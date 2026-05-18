Honor Student Caleb Wilson Earns Posthumous Degree From Southern University "We got you, we continuing praying for you all." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 18 2026, 11:55 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/WAFB

When parents send their children away to school to further their education, many believe that their undergraduate years will shape them as individuals. From learning how to live on their own, juggling various responsibilities, holding down a job, college often serves as a practice phase for the real world. No parent expects to get a call that their child has died at college. Unfortunately, this was the case for the parents and loved ones of Caleb Wilson.

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Caleb was a member of the beloved Southern University “Human Jukebox” marching band, a friend, and a confidante. The 20-year-old was studying mechanical engineering and was well on his way to making his dreams a reality. However, after an “accident,” Caleb unexpectedly passed away. But, there was much more to the tragic story.

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What happened to Caleb Wilson?

Unfortunately, Caleb Wilson was a victim of a deadly hazing incident, per a press release shared by the Baton Rouge Police Department. In the documents, officers revealed that Caleb, who was pledging the Omega Phi Si fraternity, passed away "as a direct result of a hazing incident where he was punched in the chest multiple times."

Initially, Caleb was dropped off at Baton Rouge Medical Center at 2:40 a.m. on Feb.26, 2025. At the time, “friends” told hospital staff that Caleb “collapsed after being struck in the chest while playing basketball.”

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However, upon further investigation, it was revealed that multiple fraternity members were involved in Caleb’s death: 23-year-old Caleb McCray, 25-year-old Kyle Thurman, and 28-year-old Isaiah Smith. Police shared that during a pledging ritual, Caleb was punched “four times with boxing gloves.” In fact, Caleb “collapsed and had a seizure” after allegedly being punched “four times in the chest” by McCray.

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As a result, McCray was charged with criminal hazing and manslaughter in March 2025. As for his co-conspirators, Smith tuned himself in on March 11, 2025, and also received a charge of criminal hazing. Thurman was later extradited to Baton Rouge, La, from Port Allen, La, on March 10, 2025. He was charged with felony criminal hazing.

The charges were upgraded after a grand jury indictment, along with two more individuals —22–year-old Winston Sanders and 24-year-old Jaydn Landrum — having to face the music.

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Per People, McCray was indicted for manslaughter and principal to felony hazing. Thurman was indicted for principal to felony hazing and three counts of obstruction of justice. Smith was indicted for principal to manslaughter, principal to felony hazing, and obstruction of justice. Landrum was indicted for principal to felony hazing. Sanders was indicted for principal to felony hazing and two counts of obstruction of justice. According to WDSU, a trial date for all parties has been set for Aug. 19, 2026.

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Caleb Wilson was awarded a posthumous degree from Southern University.

During the school’s 2026 commencement ceremony, held on Friday, May 15, 2026, the institution decided to honor Caleb’s legacy by awarding him a posthumous degree.

After a moment of silence in honor of Caleb was carried out, Caleb’s name was read, and graduates and attendees cheered him on. Members of Caleb’s family walked across the stage to accept the degree on his behalf.

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"An engineering major, he approached his education with focus and purpose, committed to building a future that reflected both his ambition and his heart," the University shared in a statement. "As a dedicated member of the Southern University 'Human Jukebox' Marching Band, he carried himself with pride and discipline, embodying the tradition and excellence that define Southern.

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The university continued: "On this one-year anniversary of his passing, we remember not only the loss of Caleb, but his life, which was filled with joy and meaningful connection. We continue to hold his family especially close in our thoughts."

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The university added: "On this one-year anniversary of his passing, we remember not only the loss of Caleb, but his life, which was filled with joy and meaningful connection. We continue to hold his family especially close in our thoughts."