YouTuber CallMeCarson Reveals He's "Taking a Break" Amid Mental Health Struggles

On March 12, popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Carson King — who fans know as CallMeCarson — announced that he was "taking a break indefinitely" from his online activities.

Subscribers immediately expressed support and concern for the 20-year-old, who started his gaming/comedy channel in 2012.

What happened to CallMeCarson?

The California resident revealed to his 827K Twitter followers that he’s been in a dark headspace lately and needs to take time off from social media, which includes halting all content creation.