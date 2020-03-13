YouTuber CallMeCarson Reveals He's "Taking a Break" Amid Mental Health Struggles

"This has been a difficult decision, but after considering some recent personal events and my own mental health, I’ve decided I need to take a moment to step away," Carson shared. "Going to focus on making myself a better person. Thank you for your support."

In a second tweet, he added, "For those concerned about me, I recently started antidepressants and have been on a whirlwind of emotion and pain in my personal life. I recently started seeing a counselor a few weeks ago. Right now I’m in no way mature enough to handle the responsibility of this job."