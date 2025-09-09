What Happened to WWE Star Chad Gable? Find out What the Wrestler Has Been up To Chad Gable officially signed to the WWE in 2013, a year after competing at the 2012 Olympics. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 9 2025, 5:07 p.m. ET Source: YouTube: @WWE

The WWE has produced a multitude of stars who have gone on to have long-lasting and legendary careers. However, there are also those who are considerably more under the radar, leaving fans to wonder what they have been up to lately — such as wrestler Chad Gable.

Chad Gable officially signed to the WWE in 2013, but prior to making his debut with the organization, he was an amateur wrestler who competed at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

What happened to Chad Gable?

In July 2025, Chad underwent surgery for a rotator cuff injury on his left arm that led to his prolonged absence from the ring, according to Yahoo! Sports. “I’ll be back quicker than you can say GRACIAS!” he wrote in an Instagram message to his fans.

“Unfortunate circumstances, but you know what? I’m looking at the silver lining here,” Chad told Twins TV regarding his injury. “I got a little injury to my rotator cuff, but what it did do was buy me some time off the road to be home with my family and do stuff like this — come to a baseball game on a Sunday — which I never get to do.”

At the time of his injury, he was wrestling as both Chad Gable and the newly created persona of El Grande Americano, which he debuted in April 2025.

The wrestler also previously addressed the adoption of his moniker Shorty G in 2019.

“A lot of people look at WWE as a wrestling company, but at the end of the day, it’s an entertainment company,” Chad said at the time, per Sports Illustrated. “I had to learn that, too. I’m one of the people who fell in love with wrestling because of the athleticism, but that’s not the only part of what we do here. WWE entertains.” “The key is to take advantage when given the opportunity,” he continued. “Right before I went out last week to do the Shorty G promo, Bruce Prichard told me to make it my own and feel it.”

“That promo, I felt it very deeply,” Chad said at the time. “The height thing is a message about overcoming whatever people believe are your shortcomings. Everybody can identify with that. That’s an area Chad Gable, up to this point, had been missing. Now you know what he stands for and what he means. Last Friday was the very first step in that process, and it’s only going to get bigger.”

