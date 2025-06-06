What Happened to Cheryl Preheim? The News Anchor Left the '11Alive News' Morning Show The Emmy-winning news anchor did not go far. By Niko Mann Published June 6 2025, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: 11Alive News / YouTube

Fans of 11Alive News in Atlanta, Ga., are wondering what happened to morning show anchor Cheryl Preheim. The Emmy Award-winning reporter recently left the morning show, but she didn't go too far.

Cheryl came to Atlanta after a successful broadcasting career in Denver, Colo., back in 2017, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. So, exactly what happened to Cheryl Preheim?

Source: Instagram / @cheryl.preheim

What happened to Cheryl Preheim?

Fans will be happy to learn that the news anchor didn't go far after leaving the 11Alive News morning show. Cheryl is still at the network and is now delivering the evening news, per 11Alive News. Audiences can now watch Cheryl during the 4 p.m. newscast.

Cheryl will anchor the evening news with Faith Jessie. She shared a message on Facebook thanking the viewers and announcing the change. "Thank you! I wanted to take a moment to say 'thank you' for these years of starting our days together," she wrote. "You are the best, and I've enjoyed meeting many of you in person at different community events. I've loved my time on the morning show with this incredible group of friends."

"What a joy to be with them every morning - too many great memories to count and share. I'm excited to watch from home with you every morning with a fantastic new team! Jonathan Martin is an amazing addition, and you'll soon meet Rachel, who will do traffic — she's wonderful."

Cheryl also noted that she will enjoy being able to sleep in and stay up late with her family. "I'll be enjoying a regular schedule," she continued. "Turning off the 2 a.m. alarm clock for a full night's sleep, along with breakfast, school drop off, and staying up later at night with my family. Hope to see you for the news at 4 p.m. and for some exciting new projects on 11Alive+ that I'll share more about soon. Thank you again for everything!"

The news anchor said goodbye to the morning show during her final broadcast on May 30. Cheryl said she would miss working with the morning team. "I'm gonna really miss working with all of you," she said. "We're friends here on the show, and we're like family. So, I'm going to miss starting my day with all of you. It's an amazing group of people." Cheryl also joked about the morning team's banter during commercial breaks, and she promised to watch the morning show from home.

Cheryl covered the Olympics for '11Alive News' with Faith Jessie.

Cheryl will be reunited with 11Alive News anchor Faith Jessie. The duo covered the 2024 Olympic Games together from Paris. Faith announced that the anchors were going to Paris with a post on Instagram in February of 2024.

