The Premios Juventud Marked Chyno Miranda's First Appearance Since Battling COVID-19

Venezuelan pop duo Chino y Nacho were reunited at the 18th annual Premios Juventud ceremony after a roller-coaster year for Chyno Miranda (who changed the spelling of his name from "Chino" to "Chyno" for his solo career after separating from the duo in 2017).

His performance at Premios Juventud marks Chyno’s return to the public eye after a year of health problems, and many fans are wondering what exactly happened to Chyno Miranda.

Although the two had reunited as Chino y Nacho in 2020 to release their new single “Raro,” their plans for touring were put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Chyno’s declining health.

What happened to Chino (or Chyno Miranda) from Chino y Nacho?

Venezuelan singer Jesús Alberto Miranda – better known as Chino of the pop duo Chino y Nacho, and as Chyno in his solo career – has revealed that over the past year, he’s been dealing with the aftermath of his battle with COVID-19. Hours before he returned to the stage at Premios Juventud, the singer posted an emotional video to his Instagram, which detailed the intense physical effects he's experienced since catching the coronavirus.

Chyno was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020 but, as he explained, after overcoming the coronavirus, he was left with a number of debilitating after-effects. He said that the disease compromised his nervous system, eventually leading to a diagnosis of peripheral neuropathy, which is when nerves that carry messages from your brain to your body become damaged.

In Chyno’s case, this resulted in weakness and pain in his hands and feet, leaving him unable to walk. “The first thing I thought was: my artistic career is over,” he told People en Español. But thankfully, that wasn’t the end of the road for Chyno or his music.

Thanks to the rock-solid support of his wife, Natasha Araos, and his son, Lucca, Chyno was able to find himself on the path to recovery. He spent countless hours at the hospital for physical therapy and underwent treatments that included massage and exercise.

Although he continues to do physical therapy to improve his coordination and balance, Chyno has made a huge recovery. He’s “almost 90 percent” better, Natasha said, thanks to his hard work and determination.

In his Instagram video, Chyno also admitted to falling into a depression after he got his diagnosis, which seems to have been equally as hard to deal with as his physical illness. “When I returned home, I had to learn to bathe, to do everything again; this whole process has been difficult. I really want you to know, I really am quite hurt,” he told fans in the video.