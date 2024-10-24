Home > Entertainment > Celebrity What Happened to Chris D'Elia? Comedian Blacklisted After Sexual Assault Allegations Several women say Chris used his power as a celebrity to pressure his fans into sexually gratifying him, offering tickets in exchange for sexual favors. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 24 2024, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Chris D'Elia

Comedian Chris D'Elia first got his start in Hollywood on Chicago Hope, appearing as a bit part in a number of episodes. He catapulted to fame as Kenny on The Good Doctor and appeared in Whitney, Undateable, and more recently, You.

Yet the once-up-and-coming comedic star seems to be on the down-low these days. Chris's shift into a more low-key lifestyle occurred after a number of women accused him of sexual abuse and assault. But what happened to him since then? Here's what we know about what Chris is up to these days.

What happened to Chris D'Elia?

In 2023, Rolling Stone said they had been approached by 10 women accusing Chris of shocking behavior, with public accusations dating back to 2020. In one incident, Jazzmyn Wolfe claims that Chris allegedly forced her to film an explicit video while parked in her car in full view of other people. In a video apology, an anxious Jazzmyn wrung her hands and told Chris, “It doesn’t matter if I’m feeling sad or if I’m feeling pouty, it should have been about you and I’m sorry."

The apology was scripted by Chris, and Jazzmyn says she felt she had to comply or the actor would become furious. They became acquainted through Instagram during the pandemic, where Jazzmyn says Chris played on her challenges as a recently-separated woman with a child who was still cohabitating with her ex. Chris told her that he was in a similar situation with then-wife Kristin Taylor. The two bonded, and Chris pressured her into sending nude images.

Jazzmyn initially thought she was alone in dealing with Chris's controlling and aggressive behavior, but nine other women later revealed that he allegedly did similar things to them. In the Rolling Stone article, the women detailed disturbing behavior they experienced from Chris, including four women who say they were unsettled by communications with Chris when they were still teenagers.

Several women say Chris used his power as a celebrity to pressure his fans into sexually gratifying him, offering tickets in exchange for sexual favors. One fan alleges that when she was 28, Chris pressured her into performing oral sex on him before one of his shows. The woman says she began to cry, and Chris told her, "If you just do everything I say, it’ll all be OK.”

Other shocking claims against Chris include that he allegedly solicited nude photos from minors, exposed himself without consent, and harassed and assaulted multiple victims through the years.

This is what Chris is up to now.

Chris denies all allegations against him. The FBI is said to be investigating the claims, although they won't confirm or deny the presence of such an investigation. Since the news broke in 2023, Chris has been living a little more on the down-low. So what is he up to these days?

He's doing less Hollywood acting these days due to being quietly blacklisted, and is doing more comedy. The comedian runs a podcast, Congratulations with Chris D'Elia. He's active on social media, working comedy shows and specials, and seems to be acting as though the accusations never occurred.

Unfortunately for the women who have alleged Chris abused them, moving on isn't quite as easy. If the FBI is investigating as news outlets have surmised, eventually all will become clear.