What to Know About What Happened to Sports Reporter Christina Chambers in Her Alabama Home

Source: Facebook

On Dec. 16, 2025, Birmingham, Ala., news channel WBRC reported that sports reporter Christina Chambers, who worked with the network, was found dead in her home. Per the outlet, Chambers and her husband, Johnny Rimes, were both discovered in what authorities suspected as a murder-suicide. But what happened to Christina Chambers, and what has her family said since the alleged crime took place?

Chambers had been a sports reporter with the network until 2021, when she left to pursue teaching at Thompson High School. Per the Shelby County Reporter, Chambers was a broadcast journalism teacher, and she served as the school's film and television advisor, too. The news of her death hit the community hard, leaving many wondering what led to her and her husband's deaths.

What happened to WBRC reporter Christina Chambers?

Before Chambers and her husband were confirmed as the victims found in their home, WBRC reported that an unnamed husband and wife were found in their home by family members with fatal gunshot wounds. The outlet reported that authorities were investigating the crime as a murder-suicide, but no other details on what led to the incident with Chambers and her husband were released.

Although Chambers left WBRC for teaching, she did remain with the network as a freelance sideline reporter for the football season, according to Newsweek. In February 2024, Chambers posted on Facebook that she had been awarded for her work as a teacher in Alabama, and she gave a shout-out to her students specifically for honoring her.

"Thankful to have been named the Alabama Scholastic Press Association Advisor of the Year today!" She wrote. "Shout out to my amazing students for nominating me. Today, they earned a Superior Rating on their Broadcast Show and took home several individual awards. I couldn't be more proud."

Following the news of Chambers's death, the Alabama High School Athletics Association (AHSAA) released a statement about the loss. AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon said that Chambers's "contributions to the success of the AHSAA TV Network and her passion for teaching broadcasting to students will be long-lasting." He also noted how important she was to the school system.

Christina Chambers's child was at home at the time of the murder.

When family members discovered Chambers and her husband's bodies in their home, their 3-year-old son was also found in the residence, unharmed. A family member reportedly entered the home on Dec. 16 at 9 a.m., and that's when they found Chambers and her husband. It's unclear if their toddler son witnessed anything that happened.

The Hoover, Ala., police released a statement on Facebook about the investigation. "Hoover Fire-Medics responded to the residence and pronounced a male and a female deceased from gunshot wounds," the department wrote. "Although the investigation is in its early stages, it appears these deaths are the result of a murder/suicide, and there is no threat to the public related to this case."