New York Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Has Announced the Death of Her Son

No cause of death has been released. Christine shared that Asher was "fighting for his life" in the ICU on July 3, 2023. Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson, who is best known for the travel blog Tour de Lust, recently shared the devastating news that she had lost her son, who was just over a year old. In an extended post on Instagram, she shared photos of her son, who was named Asher, as well as how difficult it had been for her to grapple with losing him.

The post and the news coverage around it has naturally led many to wonder what happened to the baby, and what the circumstances around his death might have been.

What happened to Christine Tran Ferguson's son?

Earlier this month, Christine shared that Asher was "fighting for his life in the ICU." "Please God, give us a miracle and save my sweet Asher," she wrote in that post. "We need you, we miss your laugh, your smile, we need you here with mama & dada." Christine didn't offer any detail as to what happened to Asher, and her post on his passing didn't provide any additional clarity.

In the post, Christine starts by acknowledging that he would have been 15 months old were he still alive. "Mama and dada love you so much, you brought us so much joy, and made our family complete. I have never known how much love and happiness I could have until you came into our life. You are the smartest & happiest little boy I’ve ever known," she wrote in her post.

"My heart is utterly broken and shattered into a million pieces," the post continues. "I will never understand why. Nothing makes sense, I’m still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms. Why is this happening to us, why Asher? You did not deserve any of this. Losing you is the hardest experience mommy and daddy [have] ever had to endure."

Christine posted about her anguish over her baby on her Tour de Lust account.

The post continues by describing the heartbreak that Christine and her husband, Ryan, have had to endure every day since he died. "Every day has been torture without you, this pain is unbearable," she wrote. "I still feel like you’re going to reappear, but our home is so quiet and empty without you. Part of me has died with you. I’m so heartbroken, with no idea how to live a life without you."

Christine's post continues, but doesn't offer any clarity on what exactly happened to Asher or why he was in the hospital. Christine is under no obligation to provide those details as she deals with what must be one of the most difficult things a person can go through.