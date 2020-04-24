'Fortnite' Players Want to Know Just What the Heck Happened to Creative Mode

In December of 2018, Fortnite debuted its Creative mode and, like any new feature or addition to a game that millions of people around the world care deeply about, it caused a lot of dissension among gamers. Some people absolutely loved it and welcomed the mode with open arms, others thought it was a travesty and Epic Games should be ashamed of themselves for ever introducing it into Fortnite in the first place.

But what's happened to the mode in a short amount of time proved Epic was right.