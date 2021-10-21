Anyone who's seen an episode of Garage Squad is already familiar with Cristy Lee. She was part of the eight-season series that premiered in 2014 until she decided to part ways with the show in 2020. Along with being a television host, Cristy is also known as a model and car enthusiast. She knows a lot more about cars than the average Joe!It’s a bummer she’s no longer part of Garage Squad but here’s what you should know about her departure.What happened to Cristy Lee from 'Garage Squad'?Cristy Lee was undoubtedly one of the most interesting personalities to follow on Garage Squad, which is why it’s truly a bummer she decided to leave the show. Unfortunately, the reasons for her departure are sort of murky. According to TopSpeed, there were rumors making the rounds about the showrunners trying to cut costs by writing Cristy off the show.Other rumors circulated about her leaving the show to take time off for a “much-needed break." What we do know is that Cristy had an appendectomy back in March 2020. At the time, she tweeted, “Just over a week out of surgery and I’m feeling good. Thanks for all the well wishes, everyone. Back to you 100 soon!"The surgery took place in 2020, which matches up to when she stopped filming the show. It’s possible she left the show to focus on her health and recovery, then didn’t feel any urgency to return to the show.The entertaining series gives celebrities the chance to get down and dirty with automobiles in order to build a sweet ride for someone they love. Some of the famous faces you’ll recognize on the show include Renée Zellweger, James Marsden, Octavia Spencer, Tony Hawk, and Mary J. Blige.What is Cristy Lee up to now?Although Cristy is no longer part of Garage Squad, she is still always going to be one of the top names when car lovers think about famous car enthusiasts. According to her official website, she’s part of a new show called Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which premiered on Discovery Plus.Cristy’s Instagram is still filled with cool pictures of her fixing cars, driving cars, or posing in front of cars. Her love for cars shines strong and true. She also doesn’t skip out on photos with some of the gorgeous motorcycles she owns. Her official website provides fans with more photos that aren’t readily available on her social media pages, an online store where you can shop for some of her merchandise, and a contact page where you can reach out to her with business inquiries.