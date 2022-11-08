Nigerian Rapper Dablixx Osha Has Reportedly Died — What Happened to Him?

The first to post about Dablixx Osha's death was his fellow rapper Mohbad, who confirmed that he had died by sharing the news on his Instagram story. Another rapper, Blazee, also shared the news on Twitter, writing from a place of mourning and despair.

Dablixx was best known as a trap rapper, and frequently discussed his own death in his lyrics in a way that will now seem eerie for those who continue listening to him.