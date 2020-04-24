Here's What Damn Daniel Has Been Doing Since Gaining Vine Fame

"Damn Daniel" gained traction on Vine in a matter of days, and eventually, Daniel and Josh were invited to be on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , according to Famous Birthdays. There, they told the origin story of their video, and discussed what it was like to suddenly be internet famous — white Vans were being sold on eBay for exorbitant amounts and Daniel received countless marriage proposals via social media.

There, Ellen also gifted Josh with an exclusive surfboard, and Daniel received a lifetime's supply of Vans sneakers. Later, Daniel ended up donating shoes to Loma Linda University Children's Hospital in California, and eventually, he and Holz made a cameo in Weezer's "California Kids" music video. Seriously, after inadvertently creating a totally viral Vine, Daniel and Josh were totally living it up.

Below is the full Ellen interview — it's super heartwarming and will definitely bring you back.