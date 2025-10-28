Chess Master Daniel Naroditsky's Death Is Being Investigated for Two Possibilities Police are investigating his death, but we don't know what happened yet. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 28 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

The chess world was rocked by the news that Daniel Naroditsky, an American grandmaster who was just 29 years old, had died on Oct. 19, 2025. Following the news of his death at such a young age, many wanted to better understand exactly what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has announced that they are investigating two possibilities in relation to Daniel's death. Here's what we know about what happened to him.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Daniel Naroditsky?

Authorities are reportedly investigating two central possibilities in Daniel's death, with one being an overdose and the other being suicide. "On Sunday, Oct. 19, at approximately 07:11 p.m., officers responded to an assist medic call in the area of 9000 Colin Crossing," the report says, per NBC News. "Upon arrival, an unresponsive subject was located and later pronounced deceased by a medic."

The news of Daniel's death sparked outrage, though, because he had recently faced allegations of cheating from Vladimir Kramnik, a former World Chess Champion who has accused many players of cheating during online play. The World Chess Federation has announced in the days since Daniel's death that they would be investigating Vladimir for the disparaging public statements he made “before and after the tragic death” of Daniel, per NPR.

Article continues below advertisement

"Depending on the circumstances and the findings, there is a broad array of possible sanctions, from financial penalties to a ban," a spokesperson for the World Chess Federation told NBC. "The decision lies entirely with the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission, which is independent of the FIDE President and the Board." Daniel, meanwhile, is being mourned throughout the chess world and by his family for the person that he was.

Words can’t describe how heartbreaking the passing of my coach, Daniel Naroditsky, is.



Just a few days before the Grand Swiss tournament in Uzbekistan which took place a little more than a month ago, I asked him to coach and accompany me.



Even though it was a last-minute… pic.twitter.com/fmTVu98WyO — Alireza Firouzja (@AlirezaFirouzja) October 24, 2025 Source: X/@AlirezaFirouzja

Article continues below advertisement

What was Daniel's cause of death?

Daniel was found unresponsive on his couch by his friends Oleksandr Bortnyk and Peter Giannatos, founder of the Charlotte Chess Center. No cause of death has been reported. "I found him dead in his house," an emotional Bortnyk said in an online video posted after Daniel's death. "I came to check on him with Peter, the Director of Charlotte Center, and our mutual friend. We came together to check because he wasn’t answering. And we found him dead on the couch."

Alan Naroditsky, his older brother, also released a statement following the news of his brother's death. In it, he made it clear that Daniel was much more than a chess player. "To the world, Daniel is the chess grandmaster, passionate commentator, and the gifted educator who we know and love," Alan's statement read. "To me, he is all of those things — but he will always be Danya, my little brother."