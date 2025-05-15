Award-Winning Anchor Danielle Knox Steps Away From Fox 35 to Focus on Family Emmy-winning anchor Danielle Knox has been absent from Orlando's 'Fox 35.' By Allison DeGrushe Published May 15 2025, 3:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @imdanielleknox

Emmy Award-winning journalist and beloved news anchor Danielle Knox has long been a familiar presence on the TV for viewers of Orlando's Fox 35. As an anchor of Good Day Orlando, she's known for delivering the latest breaking news and keeping Central Florida residents informed about local events and community stories, making her a trusted figure in households across the region.

Article continues below advertisement

But in a surprising turn of events, viewers began to notice her absence from the morning broadcast in April 2025. Daily watchers of Good Day Orlando are now wondering: What happened to Danielle Knox, and why hasn't she been appearing on TV? Here's everything you need to know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Danielle Knox on 'Fox 35'?

As the iconic George Costanza from Seinfeld once said, "Let's not get into panic mode!" And in this case, there's no need to worry — Danielle Knox hasn't randomly disappeared, and she hasn't left Fox 35.

Instead, the well-known anchor is simply stepping away from the news desk temporarily to focus on something deeply personal: Her family. On April 30, which also happens to be her birthday, Danielle shared a heartfelt update on Facebook, letting friends and followers know she's taking some time off to help take care of her mother.

Article continues below advertisement

"Challenging time, but still feeling blessed," she wrote. "I'm taking a bit of time off as I help navigate my mom's care." Though she acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, she also emphasized her sense of gratitude, sharing a touching story that captured the emotional complexity of caring for a loved one with memory loss.

Article continues below advertisement

Danielle Knox said she has "accepted" that her mom doesn't remember her.

Danielle recounted how, after her mother had finished a particularly difficult bath assisted by her nurses, she offered words of encouragement — "Good job, mom!" Her mother didn't respond verbally but began pacing and wringing her hands anxiously. Danielle gently took her hand and walked with her, even as her mother referred to her as a friend rather than her daughter. "I've accepted that she doesn't know who I am," Danielle said, "so I just roll with it."

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after, though, came a moment of quiet clarity. After they had walked a bit, her mother looked up at her (Danielle noted they used to be the same height) and simply said, "Hi." Danielle responded with, "Hey, Mom." What happened next was profoundly moving: Her mother leaned in, wrapped her arms around Danielle, and hugged her in silence for "a good two minutes."

"She never said my name," Danielle reflected, "but I'm convinced [that] in that moment she knew exactly who I was. ❤️." Danielle then concluded the emotional post with a message of hope and reassurance to her viewers: "See you soon on Good Day Orlando."