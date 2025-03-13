'Seinfeld' Star Jason Alexander Reflects on More Than 40 Years of Marriage: "I'm a Lucky Man" 'Seinfeld' actor Jason Alexander has been happily married since May 1982! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 13 2025, 5:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

We all know and love Jason Alexander for his talent on the screen, especially for his unforgettable portrayal of George Costanza on the NBC sitcom Seinfeld. But what about the man behind the character? Behind the camera, his life is surprisingly sweet and full of heart!

Since the early 1980s, Jason has been deeply committed to his family, especially his wife, Daena Title. Their relationship is a beautiful testament to love and loyalty, and the Emmy-winning actor has shared many lessons he's learned from their years together. Here's a glimpse into their life and what makes their marriage so special!

Jason Alexander has been happily married since 1982.

On May 31, 1982, Jason Alexander and Daena Title tied the knot, and remarkably, the couple is still going strong today! Their love story is nothing short of a whirlwind — after only three weeks of dating, they decided to move in together. Now, it didn't take long for Jason to realize that Daena was the one. Just six weeks into their relationship, he popped the question!

During a 2015 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jason humorously shared the details of his bold proposal. He said, "Within six weeks, I started proposing," adding that Daena turned him down three times before he decided to go big.

Jason shockingly revealed that he had a massive billboard put up in Times Square with the message: "Daena, I love you, please marry me, forever — Jason." Luckily, the grand romantic gesture worked! Daena finally accepted his proposal, and the lovebirds began planning their wedding soon after!

Fast forward ten years, and in May 1992, Jason and Daena became parents to their first son, Gabe Greenspan. Nearly four years later, in February 1996, they welcomed their second son, Noah Greenspan. As of now, Jason and Daena are not only parents but also proud grandparents! Their eldest son, Gabe, and his wife, Kristina Holliman, welcomed a baby of their own in October 2022, marking the next exciting chapter in their growing family.

Jason Alexander called himself a “lucky man” to be married to his wife Daena.

During a March 2025 appearance on The Today Show, Jason Alexander opened up about one of the most valuable lessons he's learned throughout his incredible 40-plus-year relationship with his wife, Daena Title.

He reflected on a quote he first encountered in Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun that deeply resonated with him. "I'm married to a woman who lives this thing that I first heard of in A Raisin of the Sun." Jason shared. "It's kind of quoted there, but she does it. It goes something like this: On my worst day, she remembers me on my best day and beckons me back."