Why Did Flo Rida Sue Celsius and Win $82 Million? The Backstory Behind the Lawsuit Why did Flo Rida file a lawsuit against the energy drink company Celsius? By Trisha Faulkner Published May 15 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET

Endorsement deals go wrong and celebrities file lawsuits all the time. So, no one really batted an eye when Flo Rida filed a lawsuit against the energy drink company Celsius. When the rapper won a jaw-dropping $82.6 million payout, however ... People became interested. Suddenly, everyone was asking the same thing: Why did Flo Rida sue Celsius? Turns out, this story is about a little more than just a celebrity endorsement deal gone wrong.

In early 2023, a South Florida jury sided with the rapper, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, after a civil case against Celsius Holdings Inc. The lawsuit claimed the company breached their contract, kept money from him, and failed to honor stock agreements tied to performance. If that sounds like more than just a missed paycheck ... Well, you're right. So, what happened exactly between the rapper and the energy drink company?

So, why did Flo Rida sue Celsius? It was a lawsuit involving loyalty, growth, and broken promises.

Let’s rewind a bit. Flo Rida wasn’t just casually endorsing Celsius. According to a civil complaint filed in Broward County court, he was a brand ambassador from 2014 to 2018. During that time, he wasn’t just smiling in commercials — he was actively promoting the brand, collaborating on product expansions, and helping build the company's image. The complaint claimed his work helped introduce Celsius to millions and played a big part in launching new products like Celsius Heat and powder mix versions.

In his own words to the Associated Press, Flo Rida said: “Basically, I helped birth this company, and all we was looking for was some trustworthy people who acted as if they were family. And then when it comes down to the success of today, they just forgot about me.”

He wasn’t talking about loose feelings — he was pointing to concrete financial issues. Flo Rida’s legal team said he was promised stock in the company when specific benchmarks were met. The problem? Celsius allegedly didn’t deliver when those targets were reached. Instead of issuing the stock, they kept him out of what became a very lucrative run.

Which part of the Celsius deal went wrong, and how did Flo Rida make his case?

So, how exactly did Celsius respond to this lawsuit? Basically, the company argued that Flo Rida did not make that big of a difference. The company claimed their massive success came after their partnership with the rapper ended. They tried to claim the real growth happened later, and that other business strategies — not the endorsement — were responsible.

Fortunately for Flo Rida, the jury did not buy it. Attorney John Uustal, who represented Flo Rida, explained it clearly: “There were some benchmarks. He was supposed to get stock when certain things happened. And there became a dispute about whether those benchmarks had been reached. So that’s what this was about.”

Flo Rida wasn’t trying to walk away with a payday — at least not at first. In fact, his attorney said the artist was still open to taking the original stock instead of the money. That alone demonstrated this was personal, not just business. Ultimately, the jury awarded him $82.6 million in damages. While Celsius could technically appeal, it’s unclear whether they ever will. At the time of the verdict, the company didn’t respond to requests for comment.