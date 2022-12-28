TikTok Users Are in Mourning Following the Loss of Dave from Operation Hangover
It is always sad to learn of the death of a TikTok star, and that's especially true when that person's death is unexpected. Recently, Operation Hangover's official TikTok account confirmed the news that Dave, one half of the couple behind the channel, had died. The shocking news left many wondering what had happened to Dave, and how they can help his family now.
What happened to Dave from Operation Hangover?
Dave and Carla were the couple behind Operation Hangover, a TikTok account that typically featured videos of him chugging different kinds of alcohol. The news of Dave's death has naturally led many to wonder what happened to him, but the details are still pretty murky.
The only confirmation of his death came via a video posted to Operation Hangover's TikTok in which someone who seems to be Dave's sister says that Carla is not ready to open TikTok yet.
The woman also says that she'll post a link to their GoFundMe page, which offers some additional information on Dave's death.
"Hello everyone, David gained his angel wings very unexpectedly, and our family has experienced loss we were not equipped for," the page reads. "Please, if you can find it in your heart to help our family during this time, we would really appreciate it."
What was Dave's cause of death?
Following the news of his death, many TikTok users naturally speculated about what Dave's cause of death. Nothing official has been released confirming the way Dave died, but many users have nonetheless speculated that his death may have been caused by the drinking he often did on and off his channel. While that's certainly possible, we don't know whether it's true or not.
Nevertheless, some on TikTok have left comments suggesting that no one should feel sorry for Dave because of all the drinking he did, and others have suggested that those who followed his channel are in some way responsible for his death.
It's not uncommon for this kind of bickering to break out online, but that doesn't mean that it should be encouraged.
For now, the most appropriate thing to do is to offer condolences or financial support for Dave's family if you can, and avoid blaming anyone for the news of his death, which could have been caused by any number of things. Even if his drinking did play some sort of role in his death, that doesn't really mean that his death is any less sad.
Fans have been offering their condolences.
Although some people have already started arguing about Dave's death, plenty of others have offered kind words in the comments on Operation Hangover's videos.
"I’m so sorry for your loss. This is devastating and he will be greatly missed," one person wrote in the comments.
"I can’t stop thinking about you guys. I’m sending you so so much love and to your family as well!!!" another person added.
Dave's impact was clearly widely felt, although the family is still well short of meeting their $10,000 fundraising goal on GoFundMe.