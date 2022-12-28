TikTok Users Are in Mourning Following the Loss of Dave from Operation Hangover

Dave and Carla were the couple behind Operation Hangover, a TikTok account that typically featured videos of him chugging different kinds of alcohol. The news of Dave's death has naturally led many to wonder what happened to him, but the details are still pretty murky.

The only confirmation of his death came via a video posted to Operation Hangover's TikTok in which someone who seems to be Dave's sister says that Carla is not ready to open TikTok yet.