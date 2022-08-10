'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Denise Dowse Is Hospitalized in a Coma

Lauding Denise's work, Tracey went on to add that "She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I have been reading your comments and want to acknowledge everyone’s comments. I will not be responding to your texts as I do not want you to think it is coming from her at this time."

The page went silent after that, but per an update from TMZ, Denise is reportedly still in a coma as of the time of writing.