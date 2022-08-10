'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Denise Dowse Is Hospitalized in a Coma
Over the course of the last three decades-plus, Denise Dowse has taken part in some pretty huge television shows. Whether it be on Beverly Hills, 90210 or The Guardian, Denise left a sizable mark on all of the projects that she took part in, no matter how short or long her time on each show was.
Unfortunately, the reasoning behind why Denise is making headlines currently has nothing to do with an upcoming acting role. With that being said, what happened to Denise? Let's unpack all of the known details.
What happened to Denise Dowse?
Taking to Instagram on Aug. 8, 2022, Tracey Dowse, Denise's sister, shared a heartbreaking post from the famed actress's page. In it, she explained that Denise is currently in a coma due to an affliction with meningitis, and doctors are unable to say when she will wake up from it.
"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family. She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced," Tracey shared on her sister's page.
Lauding Denise's work, Tracey went on to add that "She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I have been reading your comments and want to acknowledge everyone’s comments. I will not be responding to your texts as I do not want you to think it is coming from her at this time."
The page went silent after that, but per an update from TMZ, Denise is reportedly still in a coma as of the time of writing.
Denise also previously featured on FOX's 'The Resident.'
Among Denise's other famous roles was a recurring spot during the third season of FOX's hit medical drama The Resident. Denise appeared as the character Carol Austin, who was Yee Austin's wife and AJ Austin's adoptive mother. However, Denise was replaced with actress Summer Selby during the fourth and fifth seasons of the show.