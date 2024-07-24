Deon Derrico's Nephew Amani Barkley Passed Away — What Was His Cause of Death?

On Saturday, July 20, 2024, Doubling Down With the Derricos star Deon Derrico took to social media and shared a heartbreaking update on his nephew Amani Barkley's health.

As it turns out, Deon's nephew has sadly passed away. What happened to Amani? Here's everything we know about his passing, including his cause of death.

What happened to Deon Derrico's nephew, Amani?

On July 20, Deon took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news of his nephew Amani's passing. "My family, friends, and fans … It is with great sadness that I #DEONDERRICO announce the passing of my loving nephew Amani Barkley!" Deon wrote. "Our family is devastated."

Deon added, "Amani, as many of you know was the son of my late brother Christopher S. Turner and Stacey Dickey, we met Amani, just two years ago as seen on [TLC's] Doubling Down With The Derricos, and you guys along with my family fell in love with him and in this short time we have built a bond with Amani, and merged our families forever!"

Deon asked his followers to keep the Derrico family in their prayers during this difficult time. Additionally, he mentioned that instead of flowers, donations could be made to the Deon Derrico and Marian Derrico Foundation, which supports families of liver transplant recipients and cancer patients.

What was Amani Barkley's cause of death?

Amani had openly shared his health challenges on the show, disclosing his struggle with autoimmune hepatitis, a condition that can lead to cirrhosis or liver failure, since the age of 14. Over the years, he required multiple liver transplants. In early 2024, Karen Derrico set up a GoFundMe campaign for Amani, raising over $17,000 to cover medical expenses and other essential needs.