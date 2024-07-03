TLC Star Deon Derrico Updates Fans on Nephew Amani's Health Following Induced Coma

TLC star Deon Derrico shared with fans how his nephew, Amani is doing after recently asking fans to send their prayers. The Doubling Down With the Derricos star introduced fans to Amani, who Deon had only discovered existed after his brother (and Amani's father) Chris died.

In July 2024, Deon announced on his social media accounts that Amani, who has been open about his health struggles on the show, faced a life-changing procedure. Since then, he's shared how Amani is doing now.

Deon Derrico provided a health update regarding his nephew, Amani.

Fans wondered why Amani was missing during the latest Doubling Down With the Derricos season. Deon recently took to his Instagram account to share with his supporters that Amani had undergone grueling surgery, giving some insight into Amani's health.

The patriarch shared on his platform that Amani had "two liver transplants within two weeks" that left him in an "induced coma" at the end of June 2024. In his caption, he wrote that his family still needed his supporters' prayers, but that Amani was set to go home.

"Thank you to everyone that has prayed for my nephew Amani!" Deon wrote in his update. "As you can see he has been through it, having two liver transplants within two weeks, and being placed in an induced coma up until a couple of days ago! PLEASE KEEP THE PRAYERS COMING, Lord knows how bad we need them / He needs your prayers!! We are all lost without GOD!!! "We are truly grateful that my nephew Amani is doing much better and he’ll hopefully be released from the hospital within the next two weeks."